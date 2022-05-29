Aron gets first GB3 win in reverse-grid race at Donington

Bryce Aron took his first GB3 Championship win at long last in the reverse-grid encounter at Donington Park, following his first podium in the same race at Silverstone last time out.

Everyone made it through Redgate cleanly, with polesitter Aron managing to make a slight gap by the time the field got to the Old Hairpin, while Roberto Faria lost his front wing in traffic on the way down to the Esses.

Luke Browning was forced onto the grass on the inside of Shwantz Curve, and ran across the gravel at the Esses on Lap 2 in what was a relatively messy start to the race.

Faria’s front wing gave him a puncture as it exited stage left on Lap 1, which only became apparent on the lap after he replaced it, so he had to box again on Lap 2.

Faria’s Carlin team-mate Javier Sagrera also fell to the back of the order with front wing damage on Lap 3, while Max Esterson clipped Callum Voisin‘s diffuser at the Melbourne Hairpin, the weekend’s first two race winners coming to blows.

Tom Lebbon ran a long way into the gravel at Coppice on Lap 4, falling to the back of the pack behind Joel Granfors, excluding the two Carlin cars who had pitted with front wing issues.

Tommy Smith received a ten-second penalty for a false start, with team-mate Marcos Flack pitting on Lap 5.

Granfors had gained several positions from the start to get up to P15, but fell back down to P19 on Lap 7, ahead of Flack, Sagrera and Faria who had all pitted earlier.

Cian Shields lost his front wing in contact with James Hedley between Redgate and Hollywood on Lap 9, also allowing Callum Voisin through down the Craner Curves.

McKenzy Cresswell also dropped down the order having lost his front-left endplate on Lap 10.

David Morales went into the gravel and couldn’t continue as he was squeezed into the cones on the pit-lane exit while trying to overtake Zak Taylor around the outside of Redgate.

Voisin, Matthew Rees and Max Esterson were the biggest winners of the final encounter of the weekend, gaining 11, 11 and seven places respectively.

Bryce Aron held on to win from Branden Oxley and Mikkel Grundtvig, one of many who profited from Smith’s false start penalty.

GB3 Donington Race 3 Results: