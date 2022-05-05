Bovy and Gatting Replaced in Iron Danes Due to Covid

Sarah Bovy and Michelle Gatting will not take part in this weekend’s FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps after Bovy has tested positive for Covid-19.

The all-female crew of the #85 Ferrari-powered Iron Danes team had a great start to the season, coming across the line as the highest placed Am Ferrari, fifth in class, in the 1,000 Miles of Sebring. The trio of Bovy, Gatting and Rahel Frey had been looking to continue building on the strong start but sadly two thirds of the team have had to be replaced after a last minute positive Covid test.

Only Bovy tested positive, but due to being in close proximity over the past few days Gatting will too be sitting the Belgian race out. Impressively, the Iron Danes team has done a superb job at finding not only two replacement drivers, but two female replacement drivers at very short notice.

“We can confirm that following a COVID test earlier today, as part of our internal safety protocol, Sarah Bovy has tested positive and will not be racing this weekend at Spa.” The team statement posted on social media read. “Michelle Gatting won’t be racing either due to being in close proximity to Sarah over the last few days.

“The health of our team is our main priority and neither driver has been in contact with any other team members.

“We hope Sarah makes a speedy recovery.”

Frey will be joined in the #85 by Doriane Pin (Silver) and Christina Nielsen (Bronze). Pin races with the Iron Danes (Lynx) team in Ferrari Challenge Europe, having been associated with the Scuderia Ferrari Academy since 2021. Nielsen brings with her a wealth of sports car racing experience from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship where, in 2016, she became the first woman to win an IMSA title (GTD class) and followed this feat by repeating it in 2017.

It is expected that Bovy and Gatting will be back for the 24 Hours of Le Mans next month.