NASCAR

Camping World continues SRX title sponsorship

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Superstar Racing Experience

The Superstar Racing Experience will once again carry the Camping World SRX Series moniker for its sophomore season. On Tuesday, less than three weeks before the 2022 season opener, the series confirmed Camping World‘s return as title sponsor.

Run by Marcus Lemonis, Camping World has a massive presence in motorsport with title sponsorships of series like the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The Truck Series sponsorship has been in effect since 2009, with Camping World subsidiary Gander Outdoors also having a brief moment of holding the naming rights.

Ahead of the inaugural SRX season in 2021, Camping World took over the series’ name alongside Lemonis’ Plating Change philanthropic programme. Camping World also served as a “primary sponsor” of Ernie Francis Jr.‘s car while the Camping World SRX Series logo appeared on every vehicle’s doors.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with SRX and retain the entitlement sponsorship for the 2022 season,” said Lemonis. “Camping World is proud to support the drivers and race fans of the Superstar Racing Experience series, and we look forward to an electrifying six-week season.”

During the off-season, Camping World was initially reported to not be returning as title sponsor as the series negotiated with other companies. Of course, Tuesday’s announcement rendered such speculation void.

“Announcing Camping World as the SRX Series Entitlement Sponsor is fantastic because it was on my bucket list of things to do when I arrived here in January,” commented SRX CEO Don Hawk. “To have Camping World and Marcus return for another year is great for SRX and the fans at the track and on CBS. We look forward to a great partnership, activation, and relationship for the upcoming season.”

The 2022 season begins at Five Flags Speedway on 18 July.

Share
1618 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
Articles
Related posts
IndyCarNASCAR

Tony Kanaan in talks for 2 NASCAR road races in 2022

By
2 Mins read
Speaking to Grande Prêmio, Tony Kanaan revealed he is talking with an undisclosed NASCAR team for 2 road course races. IndyCar team-mate Jimmie Johnson is helping with negotiations
NASCAR

Firle Beacon adds NASCAR flavour for inaugural edition

By
2 Mins read
The NASCAR stock cars of Ward Burton, Carl Edwards, Bobby Labonte, Mark Martin, and Danica Patrick will appear at the inaugural Firle Beacon in Sussex on 30/31 July.
NASCAROff Road

Slinger Speedway gets dirty with SODA

By
3 Mins read
A short course off-road racing series on a quarter-mile paved oval track intended for stock cars? That’s what SODA did at Slinger Speedway. While SODA is only in its second year, Slinger’s interest in an off-road race dates way back.