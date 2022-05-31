Camping World continues SRX title sponsorship

The Superstar Racing Experience will once again carry the Camping World SRX Series moniker for its sophomore season. On Tuesday, less than three weeks before the 2022 season opener, the series confirmed Camping World‘s return as title sponsor.

Run by Marcus Lemonis, Camping World has a massive presence in motorsport with title sponsorships of series like the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. The Truck Series sponsorship has been in effect since 2009, with Camping World subsidiary Gander Outdoors also having a brief moment of holding the naming rights.

Ahead of the inaugural SRX season in 2021, Camping World took over the series’ name alongside Lemonis’ Plating Change philanthropic programme. Camping World also served as a “primary sponsor” of Ernie Francis Jr.‘s car while the Camping World SRX Series logo appeared on every vehicle’s doors.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with SRX and retain the entitlement sponsorship for the 2022 season,” said Lemonis. “Camping World is proud to support the drivers and race fans of the Superstar Racing Experience series, and we look forward to an electrifying six-week season.”

During the off-season, Camping World was initially reported to not be returning as title sponsor as the series negotiated with other companies. Of course, Tuesday’s announcement rendered such speculation void.

“Announcing Camping World as the SRX Series Entitlement Sponsor is fantastic because it was on my bucket list of things to do when I arrived here in January,” commented SRX CEO Don Hawk. “To have Camping World and Marcus return for another year is great for SRX and the fans at the track and on CBS. We look forward to a great partnership, activation, and relationship for the upcoming season.”

The 2022 season begins at Five Flags Speedway on 18 July.