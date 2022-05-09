Chase Elliott returns to SRX for Sharon

Chase Elliott closed out the 2021 Superstar Racing Experience by winning at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. He will once again race a season finale in 2022, though it will be on the dirt at Sharon Speedway this time on 23 July. The news was confirmed on Monday.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and current points leader, Elliott entered the 2021 SRX finale at Nashville to join his father Bill, who was running the full schedule. The two battled with series founder Tony Stewart and each other, and the younger Elliott came out on top over Stewart and Bill. For 2022, Bill will only run two races at Five Flags and Stafford.

Sharon, a three-eighth-mile dirt track in Ohio, will also see the SRX débuts of fellow Cup driver Ryan Blaney and his dad Dave. The latter co-owns Sharon Speedway.

“I’m excited to get back in one of the SRX cars this season,” Elliott stated. “Last season was a lot of fun and a cool memory for me competing against my dad. The opportunity to race at Sharon Speedway and compete on dirt against the likes of Ryan and Dave Blaney and some guys I’ve looked up to my entire career is really appealing.”

Although dirt track racing is not Elliott’s strong suit, he has increased his involvement on such courses in recent times such as running the Chili Bowl Nationals and sprint cars. In December, he entered the mixed-surface Nitro Rallycross race at the FIRM, where he qualified for the final and finished eighth.

“When I started at SRX, one of my goals was to get Chase to re-sign and run again in the SRX 2022 season,” commented SRX CEO Don Hawk. “Chase is a man that can drive anything and also I knew he would have a huge impact on tickets sales for Sharon Speedway and on the television ratings on CBS. I’m very happy he was able to make this work for us and for the fans of his and SRX.”