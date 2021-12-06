NASCAR Cup SeriesNitro Rallycross

Chase Elliott’s NRX debut sees battling, 8th place

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Nitro Rallycross

Last place is never a good finish, but for Chase Elliott, it’s baby steps after an interesting weekend in unfamiliar waters. The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion made his rallycross début over the weekend in the Nitro Rallycross season finale at the Florida International Rally & Motorsports Park (FIRM), and he found himself sparring with rallycross’s best in his fight into the final race.

Elliott drove the #9A ZipRecruiter car that fellow Cup champion Kyle Busch piloted two rounds prior at Wild Horse Pass. After being the sixth and eleventh quickest in two practice sessions, he took on Tanner Foust in his battle qualifying race on Saturday. After chasing down Foust until the final lap, Elliott made his move on the inside as they went through the final hairpin, causing the two to slam.

He cleared Foust and was initially declared the winner as the first to cross the line. However, the move for the lead, which consisted of Elliott keeping his car straight as he collided with Foust akin to a hip check, was ruled a push to pass. Elliott was consequently penalised and Foust got the victory. Foust would be eliminated by Timmy Hansen in the next round.

Sunday began with Elliott running the second heat race, where he started fourth. He and Oliver Eriksson opted to take the Joker Lap on the opening circuit, and he would finish in his starting position. This relegated him to the second semi-final, where he was caught in a duel with Fraser McConnell for the second and final transfer spot. Although McConnell beat him to the finish, he received a penalty for contact with Oliver Bennett and going off course.

“I don’t really know the rules well enough to know why the guy in front of me got a penalty,” quipped Elliott afterwards.

Elliott started the final in seventh of eighth, and was one of five drivers to immediately go for the Joker. While the race’s fiercest battles came between championship hopefuls and former NASCAR regulars Travis Pastrana and Scott Speed, Elliott ran at the back where he challenged the likes of Foust and Steve Arpin. Arpin is also an ex-NASCAR driver, incidentally driving for JR Motorsports in what is now the Xfinity Series, where Elliott won the 2014 championship with said team. By the end, Elliott finished eighth.

Pastrana won the championship over Speed in a tiebreaker. While Pastrana has enjoyed much success in rallying, rallycross success typically eluded him as his win at Wild Horse Pass in November was his first in the discipline since 2012. Sage Karam, a part-time Xfinity driver, finished third in the NRX NEXT class after winning on Sunday, while Camping World Truck Seires Most Popular Driver recipient Hailie Deegan participated in the SxS support class.

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
1271 posts

About author
History major at San Jose State University and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Cup Series

GMS Racing acquires majority interest, charters from Richard Petty Motorsports

By
2 Mins read
In a stunning development, Richard Petty Motorsports has sold off its two charters and a majority interest to new NASCAR Cup team GMS Racing. The legendary #43 car will likely still remain as RPM instead of rebranding to GMS.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNASCAR Truck Series

Front Row promotes Todd Gilliland, signs Zane Smith

By
2 Mins read
Front Row Motorsports’ NASCAR Truck driver Todd Gilliland will move up to the team’s Cup programme in 2022, driving the #38 as a team-mate to Michael McDowell. Zane Smith takes over the team’s truck.
NASCAR Cup SeriesNitro Rallycross

Chase Elliott running Nitro Rallycross at FIRM

By
1 Mins read
2020 NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott will make his Nitro Rallycross début at the FIRM on 4/5 December. He follows 2015 champ Kyle Busch in being the newest NASCAR/rallycross crossover.