Construction Equipment Dealer Team Joins the 2022 World RX Grid

For the new all-electric era of FIA World Rallycross Championship this year, a newly formed team havs been put together during the off-season and will be on the grid for this season.

The new team called Construction Equipment Dealer Team announced a multi-year commitment to the new RX1E class and will have run a two-car entry. The team will be operated by PWR RX, which is a new sister company to the successful PWR Racing Team from Sweden.

PWR Racing Team is a multiple Swedish Touringcar Champions and the first team in the world to develop an all-electric touringcar called PWR001.

The CE Dealer Team will be managed by Emil Axelsson, who is a well-known face in the rallycross paddock as he is a former team manager at EKS RX and previously been a co-driver in rallying. Where he has claimed co-driver titles in FIA Junior World Rally Championship, Super2000 World Rally Championship (now WRC2) and the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship.

Credit: CE Dealer Team

“We are pleased to announce our entry to World RX, which is a perfect fit for the CE Dealer Team and our push for a more sustainable future with our partners. The World RX programme provides us with an excellent activation platform, one where our partners can showcase their innovative products and solutions through the world’s most exciting electric motorsport category.” Axelsson, Sporting and Commercial Director, CE Dealer Team, said.

“While World RX is new to us, building and developing fast electric race cars is not. Our extensive racing experience coupled with the vast technical expertise of our industrial partners gives us confidence that our long-term goal of fighting for FIA World Rallycross Championship titles will ultimately be successful.” Daniel Haglöf, Co-Founder, CE Dealer Team, said.

“An important additional element of our programme is to drive a change that will see motorsport become more inclusive and diverse. We look forward to announcing further exciting details surrounding these elements soon.”

Credit: Rallycross Promoter GmbH, World RX

As the Volvo Construction Equipment have recently partnered up with World RX, the team’s operations will also be supported by a number of independent distributors of Volvo, including Ascendum, SMT and Swecon.

The team’s drivers line-up for this season will be announced on 10 May.

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome a new team to the grid, particularly one of this calibre, bolstered by the experience and expertise of Volvo Construction Equipment dealers and PWR. All parties wholeheartedly share our vision for a more sustainable and diverse society and strongly support the direction in which we are taking the championship. As we head into this bright new era, there is a great deal of belief in the future of World RX, and we will be revealing even more exciting news in the weeks to come.” Arne Dirks, Executive Director, Rallycross Promoter GmbH, added.