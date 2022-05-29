GB3

Esterson gets first GB3 win at Donington from Browning and Granfors

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Max Esterson took his first win in slicks-and-wings racing by taking Race 2 honours in the GB3 Championship at Donington Park.

The Walter Hayes Trophy winner started on pole after taking third on Saturday afternoon, ahead of Race 1 winner Callum Voisin, Joel Granfors and Matthew Rees who hoped to avoid a repeat of their first-lap incident on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Connor got a slow start, but everyone was able to avoid him as Voisin tried to hold on around the outside of Esterson.

But he ran out of room on the exit of the Old Hairpin and bounced across the grass, coming back on in sixth place.

David Morales boxed at the end of the first lap without a front wing, while things remained close up and down the order.

Esterson still led after two laps, ahead of Luke Browning and Granfors, Browning having set the fastest lap on Lap 2.

Nico Christodoulou was putting in a strong showing in only his second GB3 race, getting past McKenzy Cresswell into P11.

Morales rejoined once his front wing had been replaced, while the top three began to break away from James Hedley in fourth.

Connor moved ahead of Javier Sagrera as he tried to atone for his slow start, getting back up to ninth.

Browning continued to close the gap to Esterson, setting the fastest lap again with a 1:23.276 on Lap 3, though that was only a few hundredths quicker than Esterson’s best effort.

The American responded by putting in a 1:23.123 a lap later, extending his lead to 0.9s, with Granfors a similar distance behind Browning.

Browning then went two tenths quicker than the leader on the next lap, but still eight hundredths behind the fastest lap at the time.

Rees ran sixth, and set the fastest Sector 2 time on Lap 9 as he looked to challenge Roberto Faria in the late stages.

The gap between Esterson and Browning was just half a second at the start of the penultimate lap, with the Douglas Motorsport driver holding on to take his first GB3 win, and the team’s first since Ulysse de Pauw drove for the team in 2020.

Granfors completed the podium, ahead of Hedley, Faria, Rees, Voisin, Tom Lebbon, Alex Connor and Javier Sagrera.

GB3 Donington Race 2 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
142Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport12 laps
25Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP+0.762s
350Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+3.357s
467James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+5.540s
57Roberto FariaBRACarlin+5.983s
653Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+6.506s
735Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+8.369s
834Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+10.143s
932Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+10.712s
1031Javier SagreraSPACarlin+13.147s
1122Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+13.647s
128McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+15.864s
1327John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+17.113s
1411Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+21.425s
156Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+25.532s
1621Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+26.383s
1743Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+27.975s
1864Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+28.554s
194Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+29.457s
2068Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+29.820s
2116Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+32.336s
2277David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+1 lap
Share
213 posts

About author
Stickler for track limits, covering the GB3 Championship and the FIA Formula 3 Championship. Twitter: @MCallanderMedia
Articles
Related posts
GB3

Esterson: First GB3 podium "good progression" after difficult start

By
1 Mins read
Max Esterson spoke to The Checkered Flag after taking his first podium in GB3, and Douglas Motorsport’s second of the season.
GB3

Voisin "over the moon" with first GB3 win

By
1 Mins read
Callum Voisin was “over the moon” when he spoke to The Checkered Flag after taking his first GB3 win at Donington.
GB3

Voisin wins GB3 Race 1 at Donington as Granfors and Rees clash

By
1 Mins read
Callum Voisin took his first GB3 win as he profited from Joel Granfors and Matthew Rees’ Lap 1 crash to lead home a Carlin 1-2.