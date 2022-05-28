GB3

Voisin wins GB3 Race 1 at Donington as Granfors and Rees clash

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Callum Voisin won Race 1 at Donington Park on Saturday afternoon for Carlin ahead of team-mate Roberto Faria.

Joel Granfors started on pole and hung Matthew Rees out to dry at Redgate, with the pair making contact at McLeans and going into the gravel.

Granfors then spun back across the track and was incredibly lucky not to be collected by any of the 22-strong grid behind.

Granfors’ spin forced Luke Browning off in avoidance, though; the Hitech GP driver skipped across the gravel and went into the barrier with broken suspension.

Rees was able to continue, while Nico Christodoulou and Javier Sagrera retired with broken suspension.

Callum Voisin survived the melee to lead with a comfortable gap, having started third behind the clashing pair ahead, with Roberto Faria and Max Esterson behind.

Zak Taylor and Branden Oxley were the big winners out of the first-lap action, gaining seven and nine places respectively by the halfway stage.

Bryce Aron tried to send one down the inside of Marcos Flack at the Melbourne Hairpin and Goddards on Lap 7, but couldn’t complete the move while Flack tried to get past Oxley.

Back at the front, Esterson had closed the gap to Faria to just a few tenths by the halfway point of Lap 11, having set the fastest lap of the race with a 1:23.543.

Voisin held on for a comfortable first GB3 win, with Faria completing a Carlin 1-2, with Max Esterson third.

Alex Connor took fourth, ahead of Tom Lebbon, James Hedley, McKenzy Cresswell, Zak Taylor, Rees and Oxley.

GB3 Donington Provisional Race 1 Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamLaps/Gap
135Callum VoisinGBRCarlin12 laps
27Roberto FariaBRACarlin+2.262s
342Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+2.964s
432Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+5.217s
534Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+8.569s
667James HedleyGBRElite Motorsport+9.520s
78McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+13.650s
821Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+21.303s
953Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+24.086s
1068Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+24.934s
1111Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+25.219s
124Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+25.496s
1316Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+26.410s
146Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+27.903s
1577David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+28.304s
1643Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+29.254s
1727John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+30.134s
1864Nick GilkesCANHillspeedDNF (mechanical)
195Luke BrowningGBRHitech GPDNF (damage)
2022Nico ChristodoulouCANArden MotorsportDNF (damage)
2131Javier SagreraSPACarlinDNF (damage)
2250Joel GranforsSWEFortec MotorsportDNF (damage)
