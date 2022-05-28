Voisin wins GB3 Race 1 at Donington as Granfors and Rees clash

Callum Voisin won Race 1 at Donington Park on Saturday afternoon for Carlin ahead of team-mate Roberto Faria.

Joel Granfors started on pole and hung Matthew Rees out to dry at Redgate, with the pair making contact at McLeans and going into the gravel.

Granfors then spun back across the track and was incredibly lucky not to be collected by any of the 22-strong grid behind.

Granfors’ spin forced Luke Browning off in avoidance, though; the Hitech GP driver skipped across the gravel and went into the barrier with broken suspension.

Rees was able to continue, while Nico Christodoulou and Javier Sagrera retired with broken suspension.

Callum Voisin survived the melee to lead with a comfortable gap, having started third behind the clashing pair ahead, with Roberto Faria and Max Esterson behind.

Zak Taylor and Branden Oxley were the big winners out of the first-lap action, gaining seven and nine places respectively by the halfway stage.

Bryce Aron tried to send one down the inside of Marcos Flack at the Melbourne Hairpin and Goddards on Lap 7, but couldn’t complete the move while Flack tried to get past Oxley.

Back at the front, Esterson had closed the gap to Faria to just a few tenths by the halfway point of Lap 11, having set the fastest lap of the race with a 1:23.543.

Voisin held on for a comfortable first GB3 win, with Faria completing a Carlin 1-2, with Max Esterson third.

Alex Connor took fourth, ahead of Tom Lebbon, James Hedley, McKenzy Cresswell, Zak Taylor, Rees and Oxley.

GB3 Donington Provisional Race 1 Results: