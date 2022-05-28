Voisin “over the moon” with first GB3 win

Callum Voisin took his first win in the GB3 Championship as he profited from a first-lap incident to win Race 1 at Donington Park.

The Carlin driver started third, but jumped up to first as Joel Granfors and Matthew Rees collided at McLeans and caused hefty repair bills up and down the order as drivers scattered to avoid Granfors.

We caught up with The Checkered Flag columnist after the podium celebrations.

“I didn’t expect my first win to come that way. I knew I was starting in a good position and a podium was the goal, but I was just given the win on a plate, really.

“I got through the incident pretty unscathed and a couple behind me didn’t so that meant I had a massive gap after Lap 1 and then it was just about managing the gap. But I’m over the moon.

Voisin had a front-row seat for the race-defining collision on Lap 1, but kept his powder dry when asked for his view of the incident.

“I think Granfors was on the inside. I’m not one to comment, we’ll see afterwards.

“It all happened really quickly, all I saw was they were both on the exit kerb and both kind of went into each other.

“But I’m not one to judge on whose fault it was.”

He eventually crossed the line almost three seconds clear of Carlin team-mate Roberto Faria, delivering a first 1-2 of the season for the reigning Teams’ Champions.

“The pace was really good; in the last couple of laps I didn’t have to push too hard. I had breathing space and saw Roberto was under pressure from Max [Esterson] behind.

“Obviously I was still pushing but at places like the chicane I wasn’t having to take too many risks.”

Having qualified third for Race 1, Voisin will start Race 3 on Sunday afternoon from P20, but is confident about his chances.

“The reverse-grid races are quite fun, I think. We’ll just try to pick up the pieces and climb our way up as much as we can.