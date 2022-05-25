Formula 1

“Every driver has special memories of Monaco” – Sebastian Vettel

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Sebastian Vettel came agonisingly close to a points finish at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, the German finished the race in eleventh place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The four-time World Champion will be hoping for one better this weekend at the historic Monaco Grand Prix, a race which Vettel believes “every driver has special memories of”. The German will be in desperate need of a good Qualifying, with only two overtakes happening on average at the Circuit de Monaco since 2018.

Vettel is expecting a physical affair, where endurance will play a key part.

“Every driver has special memories of Monaco and wants to create more, and we all know that some of the most famous moments in Formula One history happened here. I think this will be a physical Grand Prix where drivers will hustle the cars that bit more than they have in the past, so there will be an element of endurance too.”

“Qualifying will be an even greater test” – Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll was much further off the points than his team-mate in Spain, and will be hoping for a much stronger weekend at Monaco.

Qualifying is already extremely important around the streets of Monte-Carlo, however, with this year’s cars being as heavy and big as they are, Stroll’s expecting Saturday to be even more important.

“Monaco is the race we all wait for every year, it’s such a unique challenge and the purest street circuit of them all. These cars are so much more of a handful in the more tricky, tighter corners, so qualifying will be an even greater test of driver and machine. Considering how hard it is to pass in Monaco, it’s also a challenge that will define the weekend.” 

Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
Share
599 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Monaco "really puts the drivers to the test" - McLaren's Andreas Seidl

By
1 Mins read
McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl is hoping for a good result at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, an event where there is “very little margin of error”.
Formula 1

"I'm taking these few days to rest up" - Lando Norris

By
2 Mins read
Lando Norris is hoping to be fully fit for the Monaco Grand Prix, after being diagnosed with tonsillitis following last weekend’s race in Spain.
Formula 1

"We have no test items or upgrades for this event" - Williams' Dave Robson

By
1 Mins read
Williams Racing head into the famous Monaco Grand Prix without any new parts for the FW44, according to Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson.