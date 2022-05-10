Ferrari ‘Can’t be Completely Happy’ with Miami Result Despite Double Podium – Binotto

Mattia Binotto admits there is some disappointment for Scuderia Ferrari to take away from the inaugural Miami Grand Prix despite both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. finishing on the podium on Sunday.

Leclerc started from pole position with Sainz alongside him on the grid, but Max Verstappen was able to pass both of them before the end of lap nine to take over the lead, a position he would hold on to until the chequered flag.

Binotto, the Team Principal at Ferrari, says both drivers drove as well as they could have done during Sunday’s race at the Miami International Autodrome, but the pace of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB18 was just that little bit stronger than the pace of their F1-75, something they will look into addressing in the upcoming races.

“We can’t be completely happy with today’s race because, although the F1-75 was competitive, our rivals were a few tenths per lap quicker than us,” said Binotto.

“If you consider how many points we are taking home from here, we can’t be too disappointed, given that we are leading both championships, but it’s clear we now need to respond. We are keen to get the job done and there are still a lot of races to go.

“I want to congratulate both our drivers for the way they raced today. After a splendid pole yesterday, Charles left nothing on the table in his efforts to win while, from qualifying onwards, Carlos made up for Friday’s setback and this afternoon, he produced a solid performance, especially in the way he fended off [Sergio] Pérez in style in the closing stages.”

Binotto also thanked the fans in Miami for giving the FIA Formula 1 World Championship an ‘enthusiastic’ welcome, and the praised the organisers for putting on an incredible event.

“Finally, I want to thank the American fans for their enthusiastic welcome and my congratulations to F1 and the Grand Prix organisers for putting on an incredible show, both on and off the track,” he said.