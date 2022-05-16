Greensmith targeting maiden WRC podium in Portugal

The M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Gus Greensmith has stated he will be targeting his maiden FIA World Rally Championship podium next weekend at Rallye de Portugal.

The Briton says “I want to get on the podium,” as he will be entering his seventh Rallye de Portugal event. Greensmith has never been on the podium in the top class before but he’s determined to score a better finish this time; “For me, that’s the only goal. I’m going to give it everything and go flat out from the start.”

Greensmith’s best finish so far is a fourth place at the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya and at the two-first rounds of this season he has scored two fifth place finishes but in Croatia he faced several punctures which made him to end the rally in a disappointing way.

“Croatia was a little bit frustrating last time out. I think we had the pace to be top-five again without the punctures. But that’s behind us now and I’m looking forward to Portugal.”

However, Greensmith is not eligible to score any manufacturer points in Portugal and he is entered outside of the M-Sport team in one of the five Ford Puma Rally1 cars. Sébastien Loeb, Craig Breen and Adrien Fourmaux will be competing for points meanwhile Greensmith and Pierre-Louis Loubet are additional drivers.

Back in 2015, Portugal was the first rally outside of Great Britain that Greensmith has done and he has always enjoyed coming to Portugal.

“I’ve always enjoyed Portugal, in some ways, it feels more like a home event. It’s a very special place. I’ll be out there early for the rally and just enjoying being back in the place.”

“The fans are amazing in Portugal, they help to make the rally really special. The numbers you see on the stages are just incredible and the roads are amazing. I’m determined to make this one work – whatever the result at the end of the weekend, it won’t be for the lack of trying.”