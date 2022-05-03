Formula 1

HaasTooling.com to be Promoted by Haas F1 Team

For the remainder of the season the Haas F1 Team, who have started the season brilliantly, will be promoting HaasTooling.com, the online tooling division of American machine tool builder Haas Automation. Haas Automation is owned by Gene Haas, who also owns the Haas F1 Team.

Haas have started the year in impressive fashion, with Kevin Magnussen currently sitting tenth in the Drivers’ Championship on fifteen points and with the team in eighth on the same number.

The reasoning as to why the team are promoted the site, is because it’s now available in the European Union. The website offers a wide selection of high-performance, high-value cutting tools, toolholders, and workholding products for direct purchase online, with shipping directly to the customer.

HaasTooling.com was launched in 2020 to help reduce the cost of tools in the Haas Automation shop. The site has sold more than 450,000 high-quality tooling products to machine shops, engineering firms, and educational facilities throughout the United States. The website has been designed to be easy-to-use, so that the user doesn’t have to spend hours searching for the tool they need to purchase, making it a fast and practical website.

Haas tooling is available for purchase in a number of different ways, including, directly through HaasTooling.com, through the MyHaas mobile app, from a local Haas Factory Outlet (HFO), or with a new Haas machine.

