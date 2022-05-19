“I think it will be a different race to previous Spanish Grands Prix” – Sebastian Vettel

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team’s Sebastian Vettel expects that the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix will provide further insight into the nature of the new generation cars.

“Barcelona will showcase a lot of the behaviour inherent in these 2022 cars; the lower-speed corners will be a physical challenge, while the faster sections will be about bravery and trusting in the ground-effect.“

He also predicts that there will be closer racing in comparison to previous events at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in line with the increased overtaking and battling seen since the beginning of the 2022 season.

“Passing has usually been tricky here but I think these cars have shown they’re much better at going wheel-to-wheel, so I think it will be a different race to previous Spanish Grands Prix.”

Vettel comes off a DNF at the Miami Grand Prix after his incident with Mick Schumacher, and will likely be looking to get involved in what is expected to be a tight midfield battle in Spain to try and take home points for the team, which currently ranks ninth in the constructors’ standings.

“These cars are like prototypes and are improving all the time” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll also looks forward to seeing the 2022 cars go around Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which he expects will produce entertaining on-board views for fans.

“I think Barcelona’s going to be a great circuit to showcase how these ground-effect cars work in the high-speed sections – especially at the long Turn Three bend – so I think the fans can expect some exciting onboards.”

With the constant development that has been taking place from weekend to weekend, He is particularly excited to see where all the teams stand at the circuit this weekend as compared to testing, which was held at the same venue in February.

“This weekend also provides a chance to compare everyone’s progress after testing here earlier this year. These cars are like prototypes and are improving all the time.”

Stroll earned one point at the previous time out in Miami, promoted to tenth as a result of Fernando Alonso‘s time penalties. On for a third consecutive points finish, the Canadian driver will be aiming to add more points to the tally in Spain.