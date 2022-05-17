Formula 1Formula E

“I’d really like to thank Williams for the opportunity” – Nyck de Vries

Nyck de Vries will feature at the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, as the Dutchman prepares to take Alex Albon’s spot at Williams Racing for Free Practice 1.

The reigning Formula E World Champion will be fulfilling one of the two mandated young driver sessions this season, giving the team a new insight into how they can improve their car.

De Vries is extremely grateful for the opportunity.

“Firstly, I’d really like to thank Williams for the opportunity to run in FP1. It’s great for me to get to know the team and drive the FW44, and also to get myself out on track during a Formula One weekend. Preparation for the test is going well so far and the team have been incredibly supportive of me. I’m very much looking forward to the whole experience in Spain now!”

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director at Williams is aware of just how talented De Vries is, Smeets is hoping the Dutch driver will “maximise” his session in the FW44.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Nyck join the team for FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix. As he is a very talented and experienced driver I have no doubt that he’ll maximise his time in the FW44 and deliver a strong, capable performance for the team.”

