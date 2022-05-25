“I’m taking these few days to rest up” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris produced an incredible race under the circumstances at the Spanish Grand Prix, after being ill throughout the weekend. Norris finished in the points places and was then diagnosed with tonsillitis shortly after the race.

Norris will be hoping to take some of that grit and determination from Spain into this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, which for many drivers including Norris and Daniel Ricciardo is effectively a home race.

The Brit lives near the circuit and is excited to be able to stay in his own home, as he prepares to “rest up” ahead of the famous race.

“I always look forward to the Monaco weekend. It will be nice to be racing so close to home, particularly as I can wake up in my own bed! Last year it was a fantastic race for me and whilst we’re not back at that level just yet, I’m hoping we can pick up some good points here. Qualifying on Saturday is going to be key but it will be interesting to see how the race plays out on Sunday with these new cars.

“I’m taking these few days to rest up and to focus on getting better before diving into Monaco. Spain was incredibly tough, but I was very pleased to get some points for the team. Let’s keep moving forward and ensure we’re ready for the busy weekend ahead!”

“I have a lot of history with this race” – Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo had a horrendous Sunday afternoon in Spain, after dropping out of the points places and appearing to have poor pace. The Australian was visibly disappointed after the race, and was hoping an issue would be found so that he had a reason as to why he struggled so much. Ricciardo complained of having no grip all race, which saw him struggle to compete.

This weekend presents Ricciardo with an opportunity to make-up for Spain, at a venue which holds a lot of memories for the Australian. Ricciardo has both famously won and lost the race at the Circuit de Monaco, however, this weekend he’s simply aiming for the points.

“I’m bouncing back from a difficult race and looking forward to getting stuck into the Monaco weekend. I have a lot of history with this race so I’m hoping to make a mark in the MCL36 this year and score some points for the team. The atmosphere around Monaco is always exciting so it will be great to soak it all up. I’m also really looking forward to the short commute to track from my home!

“Off the back of Spain, I’ve got my head in the data with the engineers to make sure we’re in the best position possible to fight for a top 10 finish. We learnt a lot about the car, particularly with the good upgrades, and I have great trust in the team for us to keep improving. Hopefully we can put together a solid weekend and fight for a top 10 finish. Let’s keep pushing!”