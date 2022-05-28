“It was a shame at the end there as both drivers had the ability to improve” – Red Bull’s Horner

Christian Horner admitted a small mistake for Sergio Pérez had a big consequence for both the Mexican and Max Verstappen, with a crash causing a red flag that curtailed early Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Pérez was looking to better third place on the grid but spun into the barriers at Portier, with Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. then spinning into the front of his RB18 as he attempted to take avoiding action.

Verstappen was on a better lap behind them on track but was forced to abort and stop as Pérez and Sainz blocked the track. The red flags quickly flew to end the session and give Ferrari first and second on the grid, Charles Leclerc taking his fifth pole in seven events in 2022.

Horner, the Team Principal at Oracle Red Bull Racing, says both drivers have the pace to fight up the front of the field on Sunday, and with the weather uncertain, he knows anything can happen when the lights go out.

“It was a shame at the end there as both drivers had the ability to improve a little and unfortunately Checo made a small mistake and that had a concertina effect with Max as well, but third and fourth we can still race from there,” said Horner.

“We’ll get the car back and see what the damage is, but this year of course, like engines, you have three gearboxes you can use for the year without a penalty. Naturally Checo is frustrated as he has been on it all weekend and was hoping for more today, and it was also frustrating for Max as that’s the second consecutive year he’s missed out on a final flying lap.

“But the race is tomorrow and there could be some rain around, also safety cars, so it will all about positioning in the first corner and I am sure Ferrari will be synchronised, so let’s see what happens tomorrow.”