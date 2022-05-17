“I’ve put the retirement in Miami behind me” – Lando Norris

Lando Norris is hoping to bounce back this weekend, after retiring at the recent Miami Grand Prix. The McLaren F1 Team driver is a fan of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which will as always host this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris’ inaugural race in Miami was brought to an abrupt end towards the end of the race, after colliding with Pierre Gasly. The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver hit the rear-right of Norris on the exit of Turn 7, sending the British driver spinning several times before coming to a halt alongside the tyre wall.

Going into this weekend, McLaren do already have some data which they can use, after completing the shakedown test in Barcelona.

Norris is excited to be returning to Catalunya where he “got some good running” in February.

“I’m excited to be heading back to Europe and racing in Barcelona this weekend. I like the circuit in Spain as it has some nice features, a mixture of challenges and speeds, and a great crowd. I’ve put the retirement in Miami behind me and I’m fully focused on the race ahead.

“We got some good running in at the track during February testing so I’m looking forward to adding everything we’ve learned from the season so far to the data we got there previously from the new regulation cars.

“Miami highlighted that we still have a way to go to get back to consistently fighting at the top but it’s important for us to remain optimistic. The team are working flat out to bring upgrades to the car as we speak, so hopefully that will give us the boost we need as we head into this double header. Let’s keep at it!”

“Spain was a good race for me last year” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo also had a disappointing weekend in Miami, after finishing the race at the Miami International Autodrome in thirteenth. The Australian struggled for pace in the States, but is happy to now be returning to Spain

Like his team-mate, Ricciardo is excited for this weekend after having a “good race” at the venue in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to going to Spain! There were some good battles in Miami with great support as always from the fans, but it proved to be a tough circuit for the team. Looking to Spain, we have to keep a positive mindset and apply everything we learned from last race weekend.

“Spain was a good race for me last year so I’m looking forward to getting back out there in the new regulation cars and really get the most out of the MCL36. Having tested here back in February, we have more of an idea on what to expect under the new regulations than we do at other race weekends. It will be good to see where we can make improvements and put the upgrades we’re bringing to the test.

“Our performance since Bahrain has showed we can consistently fight for the top 10, so it will be great to get back on track and keep at it. We’ll keep pushing and keep coming back stronger.”