Jack Doohan to Receive First-ever Formula 1 Outing

Jack Doohan is set to receive his first-ever taste of Formula 1 machinery at the Losail International Circuit, Qatar. The Formula 2 driver will drive for the BWT Alpine F1 Team on the final day of their three-day test at the circuit, using the A521.

Doohan, who has been part of the Alpine Academy since January, has joined his Australian compatriot and Alpine Reserve Driver Oscar Piastri, who has also been taking part in the team’s test.

The nineteen-year-old joins Alpine in the Middle East on the back of a mixed start to his season, he lined up on pole at the season opener in Bahrain and recently stood on the podium in Imola.

Doohan is understandably excited to get to experience the thrill of being behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

“I’m super excited to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time. This is a moment that I’ve been building up to ever since I started racing karts, and I know these opportunities are extremely privileged. I’m very grateful to Alpine for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to giving it my best on the test day.

“I’ve watched behind the scenes at some private tests before and I’ve completed a lot of preparation in the loop simulator at Enstone, so I’m definitely feeling ready for this challenge. I’ll build myself up on the day, enjoy it at the same time and hopefully learn as much as possible alongside the team.”

Piastri has already been busy at work in the desert, behind-the-wheel of the team’s 2021 car. The Australian driver has found the test “productive” so far and is enjoying “getting to grips” with the A521.

“It’s been a productive two days of testing in Qatar where I’ve continued getting to grips with the A521 Formula 1 car. It was very hot across both days but that’s good for physical preparation. The track has largely been unused recently, so there were varying levels of grip and the conditions were quite dusty and windy throughout.

“It was a challenge at times, but important for me to learn about driving in different conditions. I’m looking forward to joining the F1 Team again in Barcelona and Monaco before my next private test day in June.”

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director, discussed about how “very pleased” the team are to give Doohan his first Formula 1 experience. Rouse also touched on the progress made by the team’s reserve driver.

“We’re very pleased to give Jack his first run in a Formula 1 car. Since he’s joined the programme at the start of the year, we’ve seen Jack develop and grow very quickly. He’s spent a bit of time at Enstone to prepare and he’s certainly demonstrating promising potential.

“For Oscar, this is his second private test of the year as part of his intense testing programme in the 2021-spec Formula 1 car. It’s important for Oscar to stay match fit and up to speed in this type of machinery and we’re pleased to continue supporting Oscar on his pathway. There’s more to come for him throughout the year.”