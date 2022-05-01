NASCAR Xfinity Series

Josh Berry, JR Motorsports bring A game to win A-GAME 200

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Dover International Speedway is a place that Josh Berry probably looks upon fondly. He made his NASCAR Cup Series début there in 2021, while the Xfinity Series‘ trip there on Saturday saw him score his first win of the season. Although JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier was the class of the field during the final stage, lapped traffic enabled Berry to overtake him with fifty-five laps remaining.

Brandon Jones started on the pole and led the first thirty laps—in the middle of which David Starr spun after contact with Kyle Weatherman—before Sam Mayer passed him. Mayer, also a JRM driver, won the stage ahead of allies Allgaier and Berry. A trio of Joe Gibbs Racing cars in Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs followed, while A.J. Allmendinger, fourth JRM driver Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top ten.

The second stage ran completely green before Mason Massey wrecked to end it under yellow. Although the segment was dominated by Jones and Gibbs, Allgaier took the lead ten laps before its conclusion to win. Jones, Allmendinger, Berry, Gibbs, Herbst, Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Creed, and Austin Hill tailed.

Allgaier dominated much of Stage #3, but lapped traffic hindered his progress and allowed Berry to catch up before making the overtake on lap 146. Two cautions occurred during the stage: the first came six laps after it began when Stefan Parsons spun, while the second was approximately ten laps following Berry claiming the lead for oil leaking from Bayley Currey‘s car after the driveshaft punctured the oil tank. A poor pit stop prior to the second restart dropped Allgaier back, but as Bery stormed off to his third career win, Allgaier rebounded to finish second.

“I went toe-to-toe with Justin Allgaier and he’s so freaking good here,” said Berry. “Gosh, I thought he was kind of out of it after that pit stop and then he was right back to second and I thought, ‘Here we go again.'”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
148Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
277Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
3554Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
439Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
521Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
6816A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
7119Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota200Running
8112Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
9698Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord200Running
103839Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord200Running
111711Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
121810Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet200Running
131602Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
142021Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet200Running
151023Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
161327Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
172338Parker RetzlaffRSS RacingFord200Running
182268Brandon BrownBrandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
191936Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet199Running
202845Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet199Running
211226Chandler Smith*Sam Hunt RacingToyota199Running
222531Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet199Running
233166J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsToyota198Running
242148Kaz Grala*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet198Running
253378Josh WilliamsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
26266Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
272934Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
283207Joe Graf Jr.SS-Green Light RacingFord196Running
292451Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet195Running
303099Stefan ParsonsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
31375Matt MillsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
323513Chad FinchumMBM MotorsportsToyota194Running
333635Patrick EmerlingEmerling-Gase MotorsportsChevrolet192Running
343491Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet191Running
352708David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord189Running
36144Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet154Engine
37918John Hunter Nemechek*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota83Brakes
381544Rajah CaruthAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet58Suspension
DNQ47Brennan PooleMike HarmonCherolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for Xfinity points
Share
1562 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Stefan Parsons joins Alpha Prime for "majority" of 2022 races

By
1 Mins read
Stefan Parsons, who recently reduced to a part-time NASCAR Xfinity slate for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, has joined Alpha Prime Racing beginning with Texas in May.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

MBM Motorsports' #13 to run rest of 2022 season with Decker, Finchum, Hill

By
1 Mins read
MBM Motorsports will field the #13, which had attempted five races so far in 2022, for the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity season. Drivers include Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and Natalie Decker.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

JR Motorsports adds fifth car for 5 races with Hendrick drivers

By
2 Mins read
JR Motorsports will field the #88 HendrickCars Camaro for parent team Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers William Byron (Texas, Loudon), Chase Elliott (Darlington), and Kyle Larson (Watkins Glen, Darlington 2).