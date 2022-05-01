Josh Berry, JR Motorsports bring A game to win A-GAME 200

Dover International Speedway is a place that Josh Berry probably looks upon fondly. He made his NASCAR Cup Series début there in 2021, while the Xfinity Series‘ trip there on Saturday saw him score his first win of the season. Although JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier was the class of the field during the final stage, lapped traffic enabled Berry to overtake him with fifty-five laps remaining.

Brandon Jones started on the pole and led the first thirty laps—in the middle of which David Starr spun after contact with Kyle Weatherman—before Sam Mayer passed him. Mayer, also a JRM driver, won the stage ahead of allies Allgaier and Berry. A trio of Joe Gibbs Racing cars in Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Gibbs followed, while A.J. Allmendinger, fourth JRM driver Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst, and Sheldon Creed rounded out the top ten.

The second stage ran completely green before Mason Massey wrecked to end it under yellow. Although the segment was dominated by Jones and Gibbs, Allgaier took the lead ten laps before its conclusion to win. Jones, Allmendinger, Berry, Gibbs, Herbst, Gragson, Daniel Hemric, Creed, and Austin Hill tailed.

Allgaier dominated much of Stage #3, but lapped traffic hindered his progress and allowed Berry to catch up before making the overtake on lap 146. Two cautions occurred during the stage: the first came six laps after it began when Stefan Parsons spun, while the second was approximately ten laps following Berry claiming the lead for oil leaking from Bayley Currey‘s car after the driveshaft punctured the oil tank. A poor pit stop prior to the second restart dropped Allgaier back, but as Bery stormed off to his third career win, Allgaier rebounded to finish second.

“I went toe-to-toe with Justin Allgaier and he’s so freaking good here,” said Berry. “Gosh, I thought he was kind of out of it after that pit stop and then he was right back to second and I thought, ‘Here we go again.'”

Race results