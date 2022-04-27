Stefan Parsons joins Alpha Prime for “majority” of 2022 races

With his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time plans out the window, Stefan Parsons‘ now limited schedule will include a stint with Alpha Prime Racing. On Wednesday, the team announced he has joined the team for a “majority” of the season beginning with the 21 May race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’re pleased to have Stefan join our team,” said team owner Tommy Joe Martins. “He has shown exceptional speed this season and we’re so excited to have him drive for us. This is the most competitive season we’ve seen in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in many years and it’s more important than ever to have a fast driver in the seat. I look forward to the future of Alpha Prime Racing with young talent like Stefan.”

Parsons began 2022 as a Rookie of the Year competitor for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. However, the plans were dropped after eight races, and skipping last Saturday’s round at Talladega eliminated him from potentially qualifying for the playoffs even if he wins a race. He will rejoin the team in the #99 for the upcoming race at Dover Motor Speedway. Across the first eight events, his best finish is twenty-first at Phoenix and COTA.

“Joining a new, exciting organisation like Alpha Prime Racing gives me a lot to look forward to,” Parsons commented. “With the continued support of Sokal and the opportunity at Alpha Prime Racing, I think we will turn some heads. I still have some unfinished business in the #99 Chevrolet for select races throughout the season and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I was given to start my career with that group. This new chapter with Alpha Prime Racing is going to be a great one too.”

The son of former driver and announcer Phil Parsons, he joins a massive roster of drivers at Alpha Prime including owners Martins and Caesar Bacarella, Rajah Carruth, Kaz Grala, Howie DiSavino III, Josh Bilicki, Ryan Ellis, and Sage Karam.

Parsons has three career Xfinity starts at Texas with a best run of eighteenth in 2020.