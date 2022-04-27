NASCAR Xfinity Series

Stefan Parsons joins Alpha Prime for “majority” of 2022 races

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: B.J. McLeod Motorsports

With his 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time plans out the window, Stefan Parsons‘ now limited schedule will include a stint with Alpha Prime Racing. On Wednesday, the team announced he has joined the team for a “majority” of the season beginning with the 21 May race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’re pleased to have Stefan join our team,” said team owner Tommy Joe Martins. “He has shown exceptional speed this season and we’re so excited to have him drive for us. This is the most competitive season we’ve seen in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in many years and it’s more important than ever to have a fast driver in the seat. I look forward to the future of Alpha Prime Racing with young talent like Stefan.”

Parsons began 2022 as a Rookie of the Year competitor for B.J. McLeod Motorsports. However, the plans were dropped after eight races, and skipping last Saturday’s round at Talladega eliminated him from potentially qualifying for the playoffs even if he wins a race. He will rejoin the team in the #99 for the upcoming race at Dover Motor Speedway. Across the first eight events, his best finish is twenty-first at Phoenix and COTA.

“Joining a new, exciting organisation like Alpha Prime Racing gives me a lot to look forward to,” Parsons commented. “With the continued support of Sokal and the opportunity at Alpha Prime Racing, I think we will turn some heads. I still have some unfinished business in the #99 Chevrolet for select races throughout the season and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I was given to start my career with that group. This new chapter with Alpha Prime Racing is going to be a great one too.”

The son of former driver and announcer Phil Parsons, he joins a massive roster of drivers at Alpha Prime including owners Martins and Caesar Bacarella, Rajah Carruth, Kaz Grala, Howie DiSavino III, Josh Bilicki, Ryan Ellis, and Sage Karam.

Parsons has three career Xfinity starts at Texas with a best run of eighteenth in 2020.

Share
1557 posts

About author
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

MBM Motorsports' #13 to run rest of 2022 season with Decker, Finchum, Hill

By
1 Mins read
MBM Motorsports will field the #13, which had attempted five races so far in 2022, for the rest of the NASCAR Xfinity season. Drivers include Timmy Hill, Chad Finchum, and Natalie Decker.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

JR Motorsports adds fifth car for 5 races with Hendrick drivers

By
2 Mins read
JR Motorsports will field the #88 HendrickCars Camaro for parent team Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers William Byron (Texas, Loudon), Chase Elliott (Darlington), and Kyle Larson (Watkins Glen, Darlington 2).
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson wins triple-overtime Talladega tango

By
3 Mins read
Three overtimes and a last-ditch effort by Jeffrey Earnhardt could not stop Noah Gragson as he won his second race of the NASCAR Xfinity season and first at Talladega.