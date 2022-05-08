Lebbon: “First win a good result for me and the team”

Tom Lebbon delivered his and Elite Motorsport‘s first win since moving up to the GB3 Championship in Race 2 at Silverstone on Sunday morning.

The Checkered Flag caught up with the 2020 Ginetta Junior champion before Race 3.

“It was a good result for me and the team, getting the team’s first win and my first win in GB3. Overall, a good result for the team and myself.”

He admitted the team expected the first win to come sooner or later, but perhaps not after a disappointing season opener from Lebbon’s side of the garage.

He took one top-ten finish and failed to finish the reverse-grid Race 3 at Oulton Park after contact with Luke Browning.

“That was always the aim coming into this weekend. We had a bit of a shocker at Oulton but we knew this was a strong track for us, our heads were high and the results have come.”

GB3 has introduced an upgraded car in the Tatuus MSV-022, bringing it closer to the Dallara 320 used by Euroformula Open and the F317 used in the former FIA Formula 3 European Championship.

“It’s not massively different to last year, just the power band and the aero are a bit different, but you get used to it quite quickly to be honest.

“It’s similar to racing with a turbo, we don’t have a turbo but the idea of it, keeping the momentum and making sure you’re in the power band with the engine is the main factor.”

Lebbon qualified second on Saturday morning, placing him P19 for the reverse-grid race.

“We’re starting towards the back because we had a good Qualifying, hoping to pick up some places along the way with people having incidents and overtaking people where we can.

“The dirty air’s quite significant around here, but we’re hoping to get a good result and pick up some more points.”