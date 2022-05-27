Formula 1

Leclerc Enjoys Perfect Day After Topping Second Practice Session

By
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Press Office

Charles Leclerc ended the opening day at the Monaco Grand Prix the same way he started it, on top. The Monegasque ended Free Practice Two as the driver to beat, ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr and Sergio Pérez.

The Monegasque dipped under the seventy-three second mark, setting a weekend best time so far of a 1:12.656, just four-hundredths faster than Sainz. The rest of the field were well off of the Scuderia Ferrari duo, who appear to have some margin to those behind. Max Verstappen ended the day fourth, whilst the ever-impressive Lando Norris ended the day fifth.

The same couldn’t be said for his team-mate, as Daniel Ricciardo brought out a red flag during the session after crashing heavily at the Swimming Pool section. The Australian unlike his car was okay.

George Russell was once again top Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver in sixth, from Pierre Gasly in seventh. Only the top seven drivers were within a second of the pacesetter.

To Fernando Alonso in eighth there was another three-tenths, the Spaniard was ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda who rounded-off the top ten. Tsunoda may be in trouble though, with himself and Kevin Magnussen under investigation for impeding, and an unsafe release. Lewis Hamilton was a woeful twelfth, whilst Mick Schumacher who had a new MGU-K and gearbox fitted following the morning session, finished seventeenth.

Monaco Grand Prix Free Practice 2 Full Results:

POSDRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m12.656s
2Carlos Sainz JrESPScuderia Ferrari1m12.700s
3Sergio PérezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.035s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.103s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.294s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m13.406s
7Pierre GaslyFRAScuderia AlphaTauri1m13.636s
8Fernando AlonsoESPBWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.912s
9Sebastian VettelGERAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m14.059s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNScuderia AlphaTauri1m14.134s
11Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1m14.239s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team1m14.267s
13Valtteri BottasFINAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m14.468s
14Alexander AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m14.486s
15Guanyu ZhouCHNAlfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen1m14.525s
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team1m14.623s
17Mick SchumacherGERHaas F1 Team1m14.894s
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m15.216s
19Nicholas LatifiCANWilliams Racing1m16.276s
20Daniel RicciardoAUSMcLaren F1 TeamNo Time Set
601 posts

About author
Aspiring motorsport presenter/commentator with a passion for writing.
Articles
