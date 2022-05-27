Leclerc Enjoys Perfect Day After Topping Second Practice Session

Charles Leclerc ended the opening day at the Monaco Grand Prix the same way he started it, on top. The Monegasque ended Free Practice Two as the driver to beat, ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr and Sergio Pérez.

The Monegasque dipped under the seventy-three second mark, setting a weekend best time so far of a 1:12.656, just four-hundredths faster than Sainz. The rest of the field were well off of the Scuderia Ferrari duo, who appear to have some margin to those behind. Max Verstappen ended the day fourth, whilst the ever-impressive Lando Norris ended the day fifth.

The same couldn’t be said for his team-mate, as Daniel Ricciardo brought out a red flag during the session after crashing heavily at the Swimming Pool section. The Australian unlike his car was okay.

George Russell was once again top Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver in sixth, from Pierre Gasly in seventh. Only the top seven drivers were within a second of the pacesetter.

To Fernando Alonso in eighth there was another three-tenths, the Spaniard was ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda who rounded-off the top ten. Tsunoda may be in trouble though, with himself and Kevin Magnussen under investigation for impeding, and an unsafe release. Lewis Hamilton was a woeful twelfth, whilst Mick Schumacher who had a new MGU-K and gearbox fitted following the morning session, finished seventeenth.

