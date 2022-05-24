Mick Schumacher: “We knew it was going to be tight with the two-stop”

Mick Schumacher’s bid for a first points finish of his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career go on after another tough afternoon in the Spanish Grand Prix, with the German going the wrong way with strategy.

The Haas F1 Team driver had gambled on making just two pit stops at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a gamble that did not pay off as he slid out of points contention as those on fresher tyres came through the pack in the latter stages.

Despite another race of disappointment, Schumacher says there were positives to take away from Spain, such as his first appearance in Q3 on Saturday, and he hopes to build on this weekend when Formula 1 hits Monaco.

“It’s quite unfortunate,” said Schumacher. “Obviously, we knew it was going to be tight with the two-stop and it didn’t quite pay off to stay out so it’s something to learn, something to understand and move on from here.

“It was a great Saturday, and we had a very clean Friday too which is very beneficial. We had a good start, a good first lap and that’s all you want from today.

“Maybe the pace just wasn’t there today but hopefully it will next week, so we’ll keep pushing.”

Hamilton Contact, Subsequent Puncture End Magnussen’s Points Chances

Team-mate Kevin Magnussen’s chances of points were all but over at turn four on the opening lap after contact with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s Lewis Hamilton, with the Dane falling to the back of the pack as a result.

Having started eighth, Magnussen was on the outside of Hamilton as they went into the turn, only for the two to bang wheels. Both drivers suffered punctures, but Magnussen was forced to extract himself from the gravel trap before pitting and was running at the back of the field for much of the day after that.

The only driver he was able to catch and pass was the struggling Alexander Albon and Magnussen ended the day in seventeenth, not where he was hoping to be at the start.

“I was on the outside and got hit in Turn 4, had a puncture straight away and that was basically the end of the race,” said Magnussen. “I think we were on a tough strategy because of the first lap incident but when the tyres were sort of new, the car was good.

“On to the next one.”