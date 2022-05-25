Monaco “really puts the drivers to the test” – McLaren’s Andreas Seidl

It was a mixed Spanish Grand Prix for the McLaren F1 Team, after an ill Lando Norris recovered an excellent points finish, whereas Daniel Ricciardo ended up disappointingly outside the points.

Ricciardo complained of no grip all race, something he definitely won’t want to suffer from at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, where there is “very little margin of error”. Norris is in a race against time to be fully fit for the race, which requires maximum concentration, after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Both drivers live close to the historic Circuit de Monaco, so will be wanting a strong haul of points this weekend.

McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl, is very much looking forward to Monaco, where he’s interested to see how the new cars will get along with the bumpy venue.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend! Monaco is such a historic race and one the drivers and the team love so it’s shaping up to be a good weekend. Our upgrades worked as expected in Spain and the team at track and back at the factory continue to work incredibly hard to optimise the car. It will be interesting to see how the new regulation cars run on the tight streets.

“The circuit really puts the drivers to the test with very little margin of error so the likelihood of safety cars is a lot higher, meaning there are lots of different strategy options we can look at for qualifying and the race. Let’s get out there and give everything we’ve got!”