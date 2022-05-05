NASCAR’s Darlington weekend sees eighth year of throwbacks

Since 2015, NASCAR‘s annual trip to Darlington Raceway has become a time to honour the past with paint schemes resembling historic cars. All three national series—Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck—are on hand for the occasion.
As usual, the majority of the throwback liveries are modelled after past cars. Generally, drivers opt to pay tribute to those who formerly drove for their team or with their number, such as Hendrick Motorsports‘ William Byron having his #24 painted like Hendrick Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon‘s #24 DuPont (predecessor to Byron’s sponsor Axalta) car from 2007. Gordon, one of NASCAR’s household names, is a popular choice for throwbacks this year as all three series features at least one Gordon throwback: while Byron fills the Cup slot, Ryan Vargas does so for Xfinity by emulating Gordon’s Pepsi car from his brief foray into Xfinity Series team ownership, while Lawless Alan‘s truck is a tribute to Gordon’s 2007 Department of Defense one-off scheme.
A sponsorship angle also applies in cases like Kurt Busch‘s McDonald’s machine resembling when the fast food chain sponsored Bill Elliott in 1996, while Elliott’s son Chase has his NAPA Auto Parts car designed after Jimmy Means‘ 1993 NAPA car. Kyle Busch, who is in his final season with funding from Mars, Incorporated, has a throwback based on M&M’s first foray into Cup sponsorship with Ernie Irvan in 1998. Xfinity driver Patrick Emerling, a Whelen Modified Tour veteran, went as far as to acquire sponsorship from the late Richie Evans‘ supporter B.R. Dewitt for his Evans Modified throwback.
Some tributes have no connection of any kind beyond a driver being a favourite of a Darlington competitor in their youth or having an attractive paint scheme. For example, Carson Hocevar‘s #42 Premier Security Chevrolet truck is painted to resemble Travis Pastrana‘s 2012 Boost Mobile-sponsored #99 Xfinity Toyota. The livery even includes the hidden #1 in front of the number, a “loophole” that Pastrana included to continue using his trademark #199 despite NASCAR only allowing double-digit numbers. Corey LaJoie‘s #7 also employs the three-number approach as a tribute to Marty Robbins‘ #777 by having the last two sevens much smaller than the first, enough of a difference to follow NASCAR rules.
Others go for a personal route like Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, and Brandon Brown driving cars based on vehicles from their early careers, while Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell‘s throwbacks are respectively to their 2016 Daytona 500 and 2017 Truck Series championships. Keeping it in the family, Harrison Burton and his cousin Jeb are honouring their fathers Jeff and Ward‘s racing careers.
In a rather punny throwback, Truck driver Dean Thompson‘s #40 is a tribute to sprint car racer Dean Thompson, who has no relation save for the name.
As the Next Gen car has its door number shifted forwards, many had concerns surrounding how teams would implement throwbacks. For example, Brad Keselowski‘s scheme is based on 2004 Mark Martin Viagra scheme, which had its number located within a blue circle, but the initial reveal had the circle in its original location and therefore misaligned with the number; this was eventually rectified by RFK Racing.
There are some who do not plan to join in the fun like Richard Childress Racing‘s four entries. Boo.
Cup Series
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Sponsor
|Throwback
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Coca-Cola
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 1998 Coca-Cola
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Libman
|Rusty Wallace’s 2005
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Rheem
|Harvick’s 2011/12 Rheem
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|HendrickCars.com
|Tim Richmond’s 1984
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Socios
|Mark Martin’s 2004 Viagra
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Stacking Pennies
|Marty Robbins’ 1964
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|NAPA Auto Parts
|Jimmy Means’ 1993 NAPA
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|FedEx
|Hamlin’s 2016 Daytona 500 winner
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mahindra
|Tony Stewart’s 2001 Double Duty
|15
|J.J. Yeley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
|Clint Bowyer’s 2012 5-hour Energy
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Socios
|Matt Kenseth’s 2004 DeWalt
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|M&M’s
|Ernie Irvan’s 1998 M&M’s
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|SiriusXM
|Bell’s 2017 Truck Series championship winner
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|DEX Imaging
|Jeff Burton’s 2000 Exide
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Shell
|Logano’s quarter midget
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|MoneyLion
|Wallace’s 2008
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Axalta
|Jeff Gordon’s 2007 DuPont
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Haas CNC
|Jason Leffler’s 2004 Haas CNC
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|Lee Petty’s 1959 Daytona 500
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Motorsports
|FocusFactor
|Richard Petty’s 1959 Daytona 500
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|McDonald’s
|Bill Elliott’s 1996 McDonald’s
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ally
|Mark Martin’s 1993 Valvoline
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Nurtec ODT (rimegepant)
|Mike Stefanik’s 1998 Burnham Racing
|78
|B.J. McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|McLeod’s 2004 Super Late Model
|99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Coca-Cola
|Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 Coca-Cola
Xfinity Series
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Sponsor
|Throwback
|02
|Brett Moffitt
|Our Motorsports
|Half Off Wholesale
|Mark Martin’s 1982 Jolly Rancher
|07
|Joe Graf Jr.
|SS-Green Light Racing
|Bucked Up Buckshot
|Buckshot Jones’ 2001
|08
|David Starr
|SS-Green Light Racing
|TicketSmarter
|Bobby Dotter’s 1995 Hyde Tools
|1
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Accelerate Pro Talent Solutions
|Rick Mast’s Skoal
|6
|Ryan Vargas
|JD Motorsports
|Monarch Roofing
|Jeff Gordon’s 2000 Pepsi
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|Hellmann’s
|Dale Earnhardt’s 1984 Wrangler
|8
|Sam Mayer
|JR Motorsports
|Tire Pros
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2002 Looney Tunes
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Menards
|Paul Menard’s 2011 Brickyard 400
|27
|Jeb Burton
|Our Motorsports
|Solid Rock Carriers
|Ward Burton’s 1992 Gwaltney’s
|31
|Myatt Snider
|Jordan Anderson Racing
|Capital City Towing
|Ken Schrader’s 1987 Red Baron
|35
|Patrick Emerling
|Emerling-Gase Motorsports
|B.R. Dewitt Inc.
|Richie Evans’ B.R. Dewitt
|44
|Josh Bilicki
|Alpha Prime Racing
|Insurance King
|Bill Elliott’s 2006 Burger King
|48
|Tyler Reddick
|Big Machine Racing Team
|Spiked Coolers
|Bobby Allison’s 1971 Coca-Cola
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Jeremy Clements Racing
|Spartan Waste
|Dale Earnhardt’s 1982 Wrangler
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Interstate Batteries
|Bobby Labonte’s 2002 Interstate Batteries
|66
|J.J. Yeley
|MBM Motorsports
|Workpro Tools
|Bobby Hamilton’s 1993 Country Time
|68
|Brandon Brown
|Brandonbilt Motorsports
|Brandonbilt Foundations
|Brown’s Old Dominion Speedway car
|78
|Josh Williams
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Alloy Employee Services
|B.J. McLeod’s 2004 Super Late Model
|91
|Mason Massey
|DGM Racing
|Marty Massey Towing & Recovery
|Marty Massey’s 2003 dirt late model
|99
|Stefan Parsons
|B.J. McLeod Motorsports
|Sokal/Circle B
|Phil Parsons’ 1988 Skoal
Truck Series
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Sponsor
|Throwback
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|David Gilliland Racing
|Wastequip
|Bobby Allison’s 1975 AMC Matador
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|CR7 Motorsports
|Raceline Wheels
|Doug George’s 1996 Ortho
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|RimTyme
|Michael Waltrip’s 1985 Hawaiian Punch
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|LIUNA
|Mike Skinner’s 2004 Toyota
|17
|Ryan Preece
|David Gilliland Racing
|United Rentals
|Reggie Ruggiero
|20
|Danny Bohn
|Young’s Motorsports
|Ticks Suck
|Darrell Waltrip’s 1981/82 Mountain Dew
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Rackley Roofing
|Sterling Marlin’s Coors Light
|33
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Hardy Boys Consulting
|Dale Earnhardt’s Goodwrench
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Niece Motorsports
|Worldwide Express
|Dean Thompson’s 1984
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Premier Security
|Travis Pastrana’s 2012 Boost Mobile Nationwide
|43
|Akinori Ogata
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Kyowa Industrial
|Mike Skinner’s 2005 Toyota
|44
|Kris Wright
|Niece Motorsports
|VFW
|Ron Hornaday Jr.’s 2009 VFW
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|AutoParkIt
|Jeff Gordon’s 2007 Department of Defense
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Halmar
|Jack Johnson’s dirt modified
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Bama Buggies
|Darrell Waltrip’s 2004 Toyota