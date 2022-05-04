Norris Hoping to Maintain Imola Momentum into Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Lando Norris says he is coming to the inaugural Miami Grand Prix this weekend on a high after his first podium finish of the season last time out in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The McLaren F1 Team driver is excited by the prospect of racing around the new track in the state of Florida as the FIA Formula 1 World Championship adds a second race in the United States alongside the event at the Circuit of the Americas.

Norris believes the Miami track will be a fun challenge, and he is eager to carry the momentum from his podium at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari into this weekend.

“I’m hyped for this weekend,” said Norris. “New circuits are always something I look forward to, and when you add in the excitement around a US race, particularly in Miami, it’s going to be so cool.

“It’s looking fast with some great features and with the added element of being a street track, it’s going to be a fun challenge.

“I’m riding in on the high of the last race and hoping to keep the momentum going forward. Whilst the podium finish wasn’t exactly expected, it’s a testament to the hard work and determination of the team at track and back at the factory.

“Let’s keep going and push as hard as we can!”

“I can’t wait for the challenge of a new track” – Daniel Ricciardo

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo saw his race at Imola compromised on the opening lap after contact with Scuderia Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr., but the Australian says Norris’ podium gives him optimism heading into Miami.

Ricciardo has only scored points once so far in the opening four races of 2022, curtesy of a sixth-place finish in the Australian Grand Prix, but Norris’ performance last time out gives him encouragement that good results are just around the corner.

“I’m buzzing to be heading to Miami!” said Ricciardo. “The US is like a second home to me, so I can’t wait to get on track in front of the fans and soak up the amazing atmosphere in the city. Miami knows how to put on a show so it’s shaping up to be an incredible weekend.

“I can’t wait for the challenge of a new track. The street circuit has some great features and they’re something I’m really looking forward to testing out.

“Last race was a very tough one for me after sustaining damage on the first lap, but I’m bouncing back stronger and I’m ready to go. We still have a lot of improvements to make to the car, but Lando’s result in Imola was very encouraging.

“Hopefully we can get another good result this weekend, let’s keep pushing!”