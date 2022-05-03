NWES allies with VP Racing Fuels, to use N20 sustainable fuel

VP Racing Fuels has become the exclusive fuel provider for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, but the new partnership’s blueprint expands beyond merely giving gas for cars. As part of EuroNASCAR‘s goals to become a fossil-free series by 2025, its cars will be powered by VP’s new N20 sustainable gasoline compound.

N20 falls under Appendix J of the FIA’s Sporting Code regarding unleaded fuel. It is also capable for use in street cars as it qualifies for the European EN228 petrol fuel standard’s E10 category, which states up to ten percent is ethanol; by comparison, standard unleaded 95 petrol only allows five percent ethanol at most. Switching from traditional unleaded fuel to the new gasoline will not affect either a road car or a EuroNASCAR stock car’s performance, the latter of which is bolstered by the sanctioning body’s stipulation of a “drop-in” fuel replacement that allows teams to make the change without changing further components in the fuel system or engine.

“N20 Race Fuel is the first fuel developed in collaboration with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and the first such effort for VP in Europe,” stated VP Director of Sales and Operations Europe Alexej Borscs. “N20 will provide series racers with an innovative race fuel formulation, incorporating 20 percent of second generation sustainable components. These components not only reduce the need for fossil sources and help cut the net greenhouse gas emissions but also come from agricultural waste, a feedstock that does not compete with the food supply chain, bringing both innovation and sustainability to the product. This is an exciting time for both organizations, and we look forward to this new opportunity together.”

Biofuels have continued to grow in recent times as motorsport seeks more sustainable and environmentally friendly options, with ethanol—which is derived from corn—becoming a popular choice. The NTT IndyCar Series utilises Speedway‘s E85, which is eighty-five percent ethanol, while NASCAR’s American divisions like the premier Cup Series has Sunoco E15. Other disciplines have opted to go further with power from sources like electricity and hydrogen in place of internal combustion.

“The sustainable development strategy is a key part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, starting with our racecars built without electronic and complex material making them vastly recyclable,” commented NWES head Jérôme Galpin. “We are very happy to launch this technical partnership with VP Racing Fuels which is the first step of our roadmap to a 100 percent road standards fossil free fuel. Our goal is to contribute to the development of the petroleum free fuels of the future, not only for racing but for everyday use. This is why our fuel development will be based on the RON 98 standard fuel pump specifications. Maybe in some years people will fill their road cars with a fuel the EuroNASCAR contributed to develop, and there is no better way for racing to support ecology and sustainable development.”

VP Racing Fuels supplies gas for a multitude of championships including the Stadium Super Trucks, IMSA, and AMA Supercross.

The 2022 Euro Series season begins on 14/15 May at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.