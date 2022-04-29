Formula E’s Gen 3 Car Unveiled in Monaco Presentation Ahead of Season Nine Debut

With inspiration from a fighter jet, the third generation of Formula E car was revealed by the FIA in a presentation at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s E-Prix in the principality.

The car will debut in season nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and it will see another evolution for the championship, with the latest car being the lightest, most powerful and the most efficient electric car to date.

As with its predecessors, the Gen 3 car will be designed to race around high-speed street circuits across the globe, while performance upgrades will be possible through software updates. It will be the world’s first net zero carbon race car in the world’s first net zero carbon sport.

“The Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Alejandro Agag, the Founder and Chairman of Formula E.

“With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date.

“The eyes of the world are on the Principality for the Monaco E-Prix and we are proud to reveal a car that been two years in the making in the historic home of motorsport. My thanks go to the great team behind it at Formula E and the FIA – the future of all electric racing is bright.”

Seven automotive manufacturers have committed their future to the Gen 3 regulations in Formula E. They are DS Automobiles, Jaguar, Mahindra Racing, Maserati, NIO 333, Nissan and Porsche.

Jamie Reigle, the Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, says he is proud to unveil the Gen 3 car to the world, and he cannot wait to see it race when the series gets underway in early 2023.

“Monaco is the spiritual home of motorsport and there is nowhere more fitting to unveil our Gen3 race car,” said Reigle. “The Gen3 disrupts and challenges the conventions of motorsport, setting the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability without compromise.

“Together with the FIA, we are proud to reveal the Gen3 to Formula E fans and demonstrate to the wider sports industry how elite sport, high performance and sustainability can successfully co-exist in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“We cannot wait to see how our teams and drivers push the car to its limit in 2023.”

Performance and Sustainability Facts of Gen 3 Car

Fastest Formula E car to date – top speed will be over 200mph.

Most efficient formula racing car ever – over 40% of total race energy produced by regenerative braking.

Around 95% power efficient – compared to 40% of an internal combustion engine.

First formula car with both front and rear powertrains – increasing regenerative braking capability to 600kW.

Ultra-high speed charging capabilities.

No hydraulic rear brakes.

Batteries used will be the most advanced and sustainable batteries ever made.

Carbon footprint from design to racing will be net-zero

Tyres will be fully recycled after racing, with 26% of the tyres made up of natural rubber and recycled fibres.