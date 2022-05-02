Ogier Back in WRC for Rally de Portugal

Reigning FIA World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier will be coming back in the Toyota Gazoo Racing line-up for Rally de Portugal on 19-22 May and will face his fellow countryman Sébastien Loeb again, as he did in Rallye Monte-Carlo earlier this season.

The Frenchman is sharing the third Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 car with Esapekka Lappi as he decided to take a step back from a full programme this year. The eight-time champion will be making his second start of the season as Lappi competed in Rally Sweden and the Croatia Rally.

Ogier drove in the season-opener at Monte-Carlo where he finished second to Loeb, who claimed the first win for the all-new Rally1 hybrid machines and became the oldest driver in the history to do so at the age of 47. Ogier led the rally with around half a minute until the penultimate stage where he caught a puncture and that promoted Loeb to take the crown.

