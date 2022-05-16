FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier doubting his performance on gravel ahead of Portugal

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Sébastien Ogier

The reigning FIA World Rally Champion Sébastien Ogier will be returning behind the wheel of the Toyota GR Yaris1 this weekend at the Rallye de Portugal but he is doubting his performance level after the pre-event testing.

The eight-time champion is running a part-time program this season and he hasn’t sat in the Yaris since his second place finish at the Rallye Monte-Carlo in January but Ogier stated the car has evolved since that.

For the 2022 season, Ogier is sharing the third car with Esapekka Lappi in the Japanese manufacturer’s team as Ogier is also doing a LMP2 program in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year.

Credit: Sébastien Ogier

The Frenchman also shares the most wins in Portugal together with the Finn Markku Alén, both of them have five wins to date but Ogier is keen to make it a sixth next weekend.

Ogier has spoken to WRC.com after his test with Toyota Gazoo Racing as he tested the car on gravel in Portugal last week ahead of round four of the 2022 campaign.

“It’s a challenge [to come back to the car] after three months. It’s not huge, but I have to try to find the right feeling. It’s more exciting when you come back – I took some holidays with my family and I’m feeling quite fresh right now.” Ogier told WRC.com.

Credit: Sébastien Ogier

“For sure, the car has changed quite a bit since last time, but it’s also the first time on gravel for me, so it’s very new – and the car behaves pretty differently to the previous generation [of World Rally Cars].

“It’s kind of learning again for me to find out what I can do and where are the limits. It’s hard to estimate which level we’re at, but we’ll know soon enough when the race starts.”

“I’m looking forward to see how it goes, hopefully we can deliver a good show. I love to drive on gravel and these are some of the most beautiful gravel roads in the championship.”

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
763 posts

About author
Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 8 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

WRC to celebrate the 50th Anniversary with a large festival in Portugal

By
2 Mins read
A large gathering of former WRC drivers, co-drivers, team members and historic rally cars will be at Rallye de Portugal to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the FIA World Rally Championship
FIA World Rally Championship

Rallye Deutschland plans a return to 2023 WRC calendar

By
1 Mins read
The German motorsport governing body ADAC is set to present the new Rallye Deutschland plans to WRC Promoter this month and possible be returning to the 2023 calendar
DriftingFIA World Rally Championship

Rovanperä reaches Top 16 at the DMEC debut in Ireland

By
2 Mins read
Kalle Rovanperä ended up ninth overall of 43 entries on his Drift Masters European Championship debut in Ireland