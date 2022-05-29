Formula 1

Pérez Victory in Doubt as Ferrari Launch Protest Against Red Bull

By
Credit: Mark Thompson/ Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Sergio Pérez’ victory at the Monaco Grand Prix has been thrown into turmoil, as Scuderia Ferrari have lodged a protest to the FIA against Red Bull Racing, for both drivers appearing to cross the pit-lane exit line too early.

The Mexican claimed victory at what was a chaotic Monaco race, with Carlos Sainz Jr in second and Max Verstappen in third. A penalty for both Red Bull drivers would change all of this, as Sainz would become the race winner with Charles Leclerc in second, and Pérez dropping to third.

The incident was noted by the race stewards during the race, however, it wasn’t taken any further. Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto was furious after the race, and believes a penalty must be awarded.

“I think it was not close – he was on the line,” Binotto told Sky Sports F1 after the race.

“If you look at the International Sporting Code, it’s the wording. It says crossing, but then we had a clarification in Turkey 2020 to avoid any discussions. And, if you look at the Race Director’s notes, it’s indicated staying to the right.

“So being on the line is breaching the Race Director notes. I think that each single team has the duty and the task to follow the Race Director’s notes so, for us, that’s something unclear – we are still seeking clarification from the FIA, and we’re happy to have it as soon as possible.”

