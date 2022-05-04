FIA WEC

Power Reduction for Alpine ahead of Spa 6 Hours

By
1 Mins read
Share
#36 Alpine Elf Team on track at the 1,000 Miles of Sebring
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

Coming into the second round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship, Sebring-winners Alpine Elf Team have been hit with a Balance of Performance (BoP) power reduction in an attempt to bring the competition closer in the Hypercar class.

As the only Hypercar to have a BoP change going into the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the Alpine will run with a maximum power output of 410kW (550bhp), a reduction of 20kW (26bhp). This is the only element of the car that has been tweaked with minimum weight and maximum energy allowed per stint remaining the same as Sebring.

With no change to the Toyota Gazoo Racing BoP, the Japanese team will have an additional 70km/h it was allowed in dry conditions at the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps last year. Team Principal and driver in the #7 entry, Kamui Kobayashi, told Motorsport.com that he was feeling positive ahead of this race weekend and that the team will be more competitive that it was in Sebring.

“We expect to be fighting at the front and everyone is fully committed to get our first win of the season. Since Sebring, which was a disappointing result for us, the whole team has pushed hard to improve by working together with the drivers, particularly at our test in Portimao earlier this month.

We worked on some things for Spa as well, which should suit our car better than Sebring, where the bumps had a big impact on car balance and performance.”

Share
537 posts

About author
The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional, Alice is a freelance digital communications manager, video editor and graphic designer at OrbitSphere. She also runs and manages her own YouTube channel - Circuit The World - with videos on gaming, travel, motorsports and reviews.
Articles
Related posts
FIA WECFormula 1

VW CEO Diess: "Porsche and Audi will join Formula 1"

By
1 Mins read
While no date has been announced for the two brands to join Formula 1, it is expected that Porsche will team up with Red Bull Racing and Audi with McLaren.
24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Aitken, Falb and Flörsch line up for Algarve Pro Racing at 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans

By
3 Mins read
Algarve Racing Pro head in to the 90th edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans with a strong lineup of Jack Aitken, John Falb, and Sophia Flörsch.
FIA WEC

Ever wanted to own an Audi R18 e-tron quattro? Now is your chance!

By
1 Mins read
Your chance to own an impressive piece of endurance machinery as raced by Lucas di Grassi, Loïc Duval, and Oliver Jarvis in the 2015 FIA World Endurance Championship.