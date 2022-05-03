Ross Chastain adds 4 more Truck races for Niece

Ross Chastain has one of the NASCAR Cup Series‘ brightest futures as a two-time race winner, but he has time to dabble in the Camping World Truck Series. On Tuesday, Niece Motorsports announced Chastain will return to the team’s #41 Worldwide Express-sponsored Chevrolet Silverado RST in four races beginning with Friday’s Darlington Raceway event. Additional starts will come at Texas Motor Speedway (20 May), Charlotte Motor Speedway (27 May), and Sonoma Raceway (11 June).

A member of the Niece family since 2018, Chastain has competed part-time in the Truck Series after a runner-up championship finish in 2019. In March, the team added a one-off truck for Chastain at Atlanta, where he was caught in a wreck and finished twenty-third.

“It’s an honour to represent a first-class organisation like Worldwide Express both on and off the track and I’m always looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet,” said Chastain. “It’s a great opportunity for both sides and thanks to Trackhouse Racing for allowing me the opportunity to compete in the Truck Series with Niece and Worldwide Express.”

Eleven races into his first Cup season with Trackhouse, he is sixth in points with a pair of victories at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega.

“It’s really incredible to see how this organisation has grown over the last handful of years, and Ross has certainly been instrumental in that,” stated team owner Al Niece. “We are excited to have him come back for some more races this year, and thrilled to have Worldwide Express come on board for more races with our team. We’re thankful for the commitment they’ve made to our organisation and are looking forward to Darlington.”

Chastain has never raced at Darlington or Sonoma in the Truck Series, while he has two top tens apiece at Texas and Charlotte. He finished third in the second Darlington Cup race in 2021 and seventh at Sonoma in said series that year.