Schumacher “gutted” following Vettel collision in Miami

Mick Schumacher’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix came to a disappointing end, the German was involved in a late incident with Sebastian Vettel which saw the young German’s hopes of scoring his first Formula 1 points diminish.

Schumacher who started the race in fifteenth, made an excellent start at the Miami International Autodrome. It wasn’t long until the Haas F1 Team driver found himself in the top ten, and on-track for his first points in the championship.

It came to a crashing end for Schumacher though, after the German went for an audacious move on his “mentor”. The move saw Schumacher collide with Vettel, resulting in the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver retiring immediately. Schumacher went on to finish fifteenth, after pitting for a nose change.

Schumacher was bitterly disappointed to have missed out on points, in what he called “our best race so far this year”.

“The car was really good so I’m gutted that we didn’t get to stay in position – I think it was our best race so far this year. We’re all racers, we’re all trying, and it was always going to be tough to keep new tyres behind us and it was very unfortunate to end the race in that way. We were on the road to getting points, but we’ll have to wait some more.”

“Hardest race I’ve ever done” – Kevin Magnussen

Like his team-mate, Kevin Magnussen made an excellent start to the race in Miami. The Dane mid-way through the race found himself in the points and looking strong to finish there.

However, late in the race Magnussen was involved in a collision with Lance Stroll at Turn 2. Magnussen was forced into retirement with just two laps remaining due to the damage.

The race was exceptionally hot, with Magnussen going as far as saying it was the “hardest race” that he’s ever taken part in.

“It was the hardest race I’ve ever done, it was unbelievably hot. I had to do that last stint with damage to the front wing but even with that damage we got ourselves into a position to fight for P10. We were catching Alonso and he had a time penalty, but it is what it is – we tried everything we could and didn’t get points, onto the next one.”