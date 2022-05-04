Sebastian Vettel on Miami Challenge: “I’m excited to hit the track for the first time”

Sebastian Vettel says there are plenty of unknowns heading into this weekend’s first-ever Miami Grand Prix, and he is excited to hit the track for the first time on Friday.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team driver arrives into the first race of the season in the United States with confidence after scoring his, and the teams, first points of the season in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last time out, and he is eager to break into the top ten again this Sunday.

Vettel has experienced the Miami International Autodrome solely on Aston Martin’s simulator, but he admits there is no substitute for learning the track behind the wheel of a racing car.

“It’s great to see another street circuit join the calendar, and the Miami track looks really interesting,” said Vettel. “From what we’ve experienced in the simulator, there are a few challenging corners.

“Turns 13-16 have a surprising amount of elevation-change to catch drivers out and there are long sections where overtaking should be possible with DRS.

“You can only learn so much pre-event – I’m excited to hit the track for the first time.”

“It’s amazing to see Formula 1’s popularity take off in America” – Lance Stroll

Team-mate Lance Stroll also scored his first top ten finish of the season at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari last time out, and he is also eager to get racing in Miami.

Stroll feels Miami is one of the ‘coolest’ cities in the United States, and he is pleased that the FIA Formula 1 World Championship is becoming more and more popular in the country as it opens up the opportunities to race in such spectacular settings.

“It’s amazing to see Formula 1’s popularity take off in America, especially as it means we get to visit and race in Miami, easily one of the coolest cities in the States,” said Stroll.

“The first race at a new track is always one of the most exciting, you’re going into it with limited data, and racing against the clock to get up to speed with the track.

“It’s going to be a lot of work but rewarding to see F1 put on an amazing show in Miami.”