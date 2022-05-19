FIA World Rally Championship

Solberg confirmed for Hyundai’s line-up at Safari Rally Kenya

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Oliver Solberg is confirmed to be in the Hyundai Motorsport line-up for the 2022 Safari Rally Kenya in late June.

Solberg drove for the team at the three opening rounds of the season and had to retire from two of them, at the season-opener in Rallye Monte-Carlo and at Rally Croatia last time out. At his home rally of Rally Sweden he managed to bring the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car to the end and finished in a well deserved sixth place.

The young Swede will be sharing Hyundai’s third factory Rally1 car this season with Spaniard Dani Sordo. Sordo is entered in the third car at this week’s Rally de Portugal as well as in early June at Rally Italia Sardegna.

However, this weekend Solberg will be entering the support category of WRC2 in a private entered Hyundai i20 Rally2 fielded by Racing 4 You but misses out Sardinia completely.

