Sordo Confirmed for Hyundai’s Line-Up in Rally Italia Sardegna

Hyundai Motorsport announced last week a fairly anticipated line-up for the fifth round of the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship that takes place in Sardinia with Rally Italia Sardegna in early June.

The Korean manufacturer will field three Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars driven by the two full-time drivers of Ott Tänak and Thierry Neuville, meanwhile the Spanish hero Dani Sordo is lining-up in the third car in the rally which takes place on the Mediterranean island.

Sordo was expected to be the presumed choice from Hyundai for both Rally de Portugal, where he makes his Rally1 debut and Rally Italia Sardegna. In previous seasons, the Spaniard has celebrated victory in Sardinia twice in a row in 2019 and 2020.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Hyundai’s third factory car will be shared this season by Sordo and Oliver Solberg, Solberg who hasn’t had the best start of his first season for the factory team had to retire from the season-opener at Rallye Monte-Carlo where he was stuck in a ditch and was also exposed to leaking exhaust in the cockpit throughout the rally and last time out in Croatia Rally, he went off the road and the car caught fire. On his home rally in Rally Sweden, he finished in sixth place.

Solberg will be driving for the team still in Portugal at the season start of Hyundai’s WRC2 team bid, where he will be entered in a third Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car. It is also rumored that he will be starting for the WRC2 team in Sardinia.