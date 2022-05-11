Stoffel Vandoorne: “It’s super important to get the car in a window where it goes well”

Stoffel Vandoorne arrives at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit with confidence and the championship lead after winning the Monaco E-Prix last time out, and the Belgian is eager for more success this weekend.

The Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team driver took his first victory of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season in Monaco, and he has fond memories of this weekend’s venue having taken his maiden series win there in 2020.

And Vandoorne is confident he can return to the top step of the podium this weekend and further cement himself as one of the favourites to take the title this season.

“We’ll be back in Berlin at the weekend for another double header and our team’s home race,” said Vandoorne. “We’ve done well in Berlin previously.

“I’ve been on pole a couple of times before there, have taken quite a few podiums and secured my maiden win in Formula E in 2020, so you could say that this track has suited us well so far.”

Despite his success at the track, Vandoorne knows things can go wrong there if the team cannot find the right set-up, but should they do so, he believes he will be a contender.

“However, it’s also a circuit where things can go wrong if you don’t get the car in the right window,” he added. “The old airfield’s tarmac is pretty unique, so it’s super important to get the car in a window where it goes well.

“If we can achieve that, then we should be able to compete up front again, and hopefully, come away with a good haul of points.”

“I personally have fond memories of Berlin” – Nyck de Vries

Team-mate and defending champion Nyck de Vries did not have the same kind of success in Monaco, and the Dutchman is looking to bounce back this weekend in Berlin.

De Vries scored only one point in Monaco and after a pointless weekend in the previous round in Rome, he goes into the Berlin double header eighth in the standings, forty-two points behind Vandoorne.

He clinched the title at the track in 2021, and he is keen to add to his happy memories this weekend to reboot the defence of that championship triumph.

“It will be good to race again after a difficult race weekend in Monaco,” said de Vries. “In my opinion, we had a good weekend in terms of pace, but unfortunately we didn’t manage to turn it into the result and points we’d hoped for in the race.

“It’s good to be back racing again this soon, on a track that historically has suited us well as a team. I personally have fond memories of Berlin, so can’t wait to get back on track!”