“The pace in the car was there” – Haas’ Guenther Steiner

Haas F1 Team’s first home race of the season came to a disappointing end, with Kevin Magnussen retiring late on and Mick Schumacher finishing fifteenth at the Miami Grand Prix.

Despite both drivers having poor Qualifyings, Schumacher and Magnussen found themselves in the points half-way through the race at the Miami International Autodrome.

By the end of the race though, it had become an afternoon in the blazing sun to forget. Magnussen retired from the race following a collision with Lance Stroll, whilst Schumacher dropped to fifteenth following a late incident with Sebastian Vettel.

Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner was understandably disappointed by the end result, especially as both drivers demonstrated good pace.

“Clearly not the day we wanted – especially this being one of our home events. The pace in the car was there and it was demonstrated by both drivers, but once again we got unlucky with some events on track. It’s disappointing to look like you were going to come away with points and then not – Mick’s incident with Sebastian took care of that unfortunately.

“We then had to retire Kevin’s car on the second to last lap with damage he’d sustained earlier while he was fighting to get back into the top 10. We learn lessons in races like this and we have to apply those lessons moving forward to better ourselves.”