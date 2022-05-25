Victory at Monaco “something that drivers chase” – Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher heads into this weekend still searching for his first-ever Formula 1 point, after dropping outside the top ten yet again last weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

This weekend’s historic Monaco Grand Prix could be the young German’s best chance yet of points, if he can qualify well. With this year’s cars being as big and heavy as they are, overtaking will be near impossible around the Circuit de Monaco. If Schumacher can qualify in the top ten like he did in Spain, then he may well leave the famous venue as a points scorer.

Schumacher knows overtaking won’t happen around the streets of Monte-Carlo, so is aware that he’ll need to approach the weekend differently.

“Yes, the cars are easier to follow but Monaco is still a track where you can’t overtake and these cars are heavier. They’re mainly made for high-speed with the ground effect that we have so it will be interesting to see. There will definitely be new ways of approaching this weekend but it’s the same for everyone so we’ll just go for it and try our best, and hopefully have a good qualifying.”

Rumours have begun to circulate over recent weeks that Monaco may be losing it’s spot on the calendar, Schumacher is one of a number of drivers firmly against this move.

“It’s been a part of Formula 1 for so long and it’s a historic venue. It would be a shame to lose something which has been in the sport for so many years. It has always been counted as one of the big events to win. If you have the big three wins – the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans – it would be a shame to lose that opportunity. It’s something that some drivers chase, it’s maybe not my number one priority, but some still might want to do that.”

Monaco “is really in Formula 1’s DNA” – Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen had a disappointing race in Spain, after colliding with Lewis Hamilton early on. Magnussen was strong in qualifying last weekend, something which will be crucial to repeat, should the Dane want a points finish on Sunday.

Despite this year’s cars producing better racing, Magnussen still believes there is little hope of overtaking this weekend.

“I think these cars are a lot better in terms of being able to follow closely and race closely, but I still think Monaco is a tricky enough place that perhaps we won’t see such a big difference there. I think Monaco is the one place where it’s still an awesome race even though maybe overtaking isn’t the main attraction there.”

Like his team-mate, Magnussen is against Monaco being removed from the calendar, saying that the venue is in the sport’s “DNA”.

“I just think that it’s one of the tracks that, to me, is really in Formula 1’s DNA. I understand that maybe it’s not the most exciting race on a Sunday, but I think the weekend as a whole has a lot of value – it’s truly an exciting race weekend.”

It’ll be the first-time Magnussen has raced at Monaco since 2019, this doesn’t faze him though with the circuit being “a lot of fun”.

“It’s hard, and that’s why it’s fun, it’s such a crazy place to drive a Formula 1 car. I think we’re very used to it – seeing Formula 1 cars in Monaco – but actually if you think about it, it’s crazy. The streets are so narrow, and the cars are so fast. It’s phenomenal, a lot of fun.”