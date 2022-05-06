Formula 1W Series

W Series Announce Broadcast Partnership with ESPN in the USA

All female-championship W Series have announced they will partner up with ESPN for the coverage of all qualifying and race sessions. W Series has its longest race calendar for its third season, with 10 races across eight supported Formula One Grand Prix weekends. ESPN, Inc. is the leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment brand, airing Formula One races in the USA since 2018.

ESPN will broadcast live W Series coverage across all of its channels: ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The first race of the championship’s 2022 season kicks off this weekend, 6-8 May 2022, with the Series’ first double-header at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.

Credits: Formula One

The 2022 season will host two double-headers, the first being in Miami and the second at the end of the season in Mexico City at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Last season saw reigning champion Jamie Chadwick take the crown in front of a record 400,000 supporters at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, USA.

 W Series’ Chief Executive Officer Catherine Bond Muir explained, “W Series is building great momentum in the USA following the incredible finish to last season at COTA where our women drivers showcased their skills in front of a record crowd. As a result of that, we will stage three races in the USA this year, starting with a double-header in Miami this weekend.”

W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock will be the biggest event we’ve ever staged, and I am delighted that ESPN – with its reputation as the leader in sports broadcasting in the US, and who has done such a good job of promoting motorsport, and particularly Formula 1, in North America – will broadcast live coverage of all W Series races this year. I hope that the USA will become our largest market, and ESPN is a great step towards making that happen by helping us reach new audiences”.

