W Series Announce Hard Rock International as Title Sponsor for Miami

With the championship season opener growing ever closer, W Series has announced that for its first double-header in Miami, Hard Rock International will be its title sponsor.

The championship’s third season will be opened by two races at the Miami International Autodrome, in support of the first Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on the 6-8 May 2022. W Series Miami is presented by Hard Rock International and will see the races take place on the new track which is located around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Hard Rock International promotes diversity, recognised for this by Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity. W Series aims to encourage and build limitless opportunities for young girls and women in the motorsport industry, which coincides with the inclusiveness of the brand’s ‘Love All-Serve All’ motto, supporting the hiring and career progression of women. The Hard Rock International Brand is recognised globally with hotels, shops, casinos and cafes in 68 countries across 253 locations.

Miami International Autodrome Circuit. Credits: Formula 1

W Series’ Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Bond explained, “W Series’ 2022 season will start with a bang in Miami, so Hard Rock – a brand which, like W Series, champions diversity and creating more opportunities for women – is the perfect title partner for our opening double-header as we continue to make lots of noise in the USA”

“As a massive Hard Rock fan – I love their food and visiting their cafes around the world – I am delighted.”

“Last year’s season finale in Austin – W Series’ first event in the USA – was spectacular, as our women racing drivers showcased their skills in front of 400,000 people across the weekend, creating incredible momentum we are carrying into the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.“

“W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock will be the biggest event we’ve ever staged, and we’re humbled by the fantastic reception from fans and partners alike. We can’t wait for the racing to start”.