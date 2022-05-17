“We are bringing some upgrades” – McLaren’s Andreas Seidl

This weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix looks set to be an important weekend for the McLaren F1 Team, as Andreas Seidl announced that the team will be “bringing some upgrades” to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Upgrades is exactly what the team need following the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, where Lando Norris retired and Daniel Ricciardo finished thirteenth. Norris was hit late on by Pierre Gasly, immediately ending the British driver’s race.

McLaren do go into this weekend with some data on how the new cars will perform at the Spanish venue, as Barcelona hosted the official shakedown test back in February.

The McLaren Team Principal is hoping the upgrades will be effective, especially as Formula 1 now enters a double-header.

“Whilst the race result in Miami wasn’t what we wanted it to be, the team are fully focused on the Barcelona weekend and the European double-header ahead of us. Spain is a great all-rounder track, with a nice mixture of high and low speed corners, plus areas that are more technically difficult. We’ve had some solid results there over the last few years with good points scored, which we’re looking to continue this year.

“We are bringing some upgrades to the car for the weekend. I know it’s been an extremely busy week or so for many of the teams making changes ahead of Barcelona so it’s going to continue to be a tight fight for points. We performed well at this track in pre-season testing so it will be interesting to see how our car will perform with the upgrades we’ve made since then. Hopefully we can have some good battles and get both cars back into the fight for good points.”