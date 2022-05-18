“We have decided to wait a little bit longer with upgrades” – Haas’ Guenther Steiner

The Haas F1 Team go into this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix on the back of a disappointing Miami Grand Prix, where Kevin Magnussen retired and Mick Schumacher finished at the back of the field.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner, was disappointed with the team’s performance at the Miami International Autodrome.

“It was quite disappointing in both qualifying and the race, but we need to keep positive. The positives are the car is good, we just need to get it on the right set-up, getting the tires to work properly and the car is right there. As you could see during the race in Miami, we made up positions until the safety car came out and then we fell back. That’s what you have to focus on – staying confident that we have a good machine and that we will make the points that we want to make.”

This weekend presents the American team an opportunity to race at a track which they’ve already tested this year’s car on. The official shakedown test took place at the Spanish circuit in February, giving at least Schumacher some prior knowledge of the track.

Magnussen didn’t take part in the test as Nikita Mazepin was still with the team at that point. Steiner is hoping the team can start the weekend on the right foot.

“Coming to Spain and knowing that we have been there, I wouldn’t say it’s an advantage compared to the other teams as everybody has been there and knows Spain very well. For us, going there and knowing we’ve run there, and we ran strong and had a good set-up, at least we go there confident. When we get there and start on the right foot, we usually put ourselves into a good position for qualifying and the race, so let’s hope it happens this time as well.”

This weekend will see a number of times introduce upgrades to their cars, Steiner though revealed that Haas will not be bringing upgrades to Spain and will instead wait for later in the season.

“As you say, normally Spain is the obvious place to bring upgrades and I think quite a few teams are planning them. I don’t know how much difference they will make on each car and what they will bring.

“We have decided to wait a little bit longer with upgrades as I still think we have performance in the car without them which we have to get on the track, so sometimes we achieve it, sometimes we don’t. We have a good upgrades package in about four or five races coming, so I’m confident about that and what the other ones are bringing, as of right now I don’t know, but I will know a lot more next Monday.”