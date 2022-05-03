Williams Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Coral Eyewear

Back on Earth Day which fell on 22 April, Williams Racing announced a multi-year agreement with Coral Eyewear, which will see the release of Williams sunglasses. Throughout the season drivers Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi, will wear Coral’s famous polarised-mirror sunglasses.

Coral Eyewear was set-up in 2019 by British entrepreneur George Bailey, the company creates stylish, sustainable eyewear using regenerated ocean waste and other recycled materials. The special Williams Racing sunglasses which are expected to be released prior to the British Grand Prix, will feature the team’s colours and limited-edition engravings.

Part of the reason for this agreement comes as a result of Williams announcing their new sustainability strategy in October 2021. The team are aiming to educate and inspire the world on their quest to become a catalyst for change, the partnership also demonstrates their commitment to sustainability on and off the racetrack.

The frames of Coral’s Eyewear are made from pellets of recycled nylon created from regenerated ocean fishing nets and fabric scraps from landfill, called ECONYL. A staggering 600,000 tonnes of fishing nets are believed to be abandoned in the oceans every year, with each net estimated to entangle thirty to forty marine animals annually.

Williams Racing Chief Marketing Officer, Claudia Schwarz, believes the partnership demonstrates the team’s commitment to sustainability, in what she calls a “very special and exciting” collaboration.

“Coral Eyewear and Williams Racing are committed to harnessing sustainable innovation by utilising the latest technologies and innovations and bringing them alive through state-of-the-art products. This collaboration is very special and exciting.

“We will be heavily involved in Coral’s summer long campaign, encapsulating its sport and entertainment partnerships and, as well as the creation of special Williams Racing eyewear, we will be collaborating across a host of different areas including content, competitions and events.”



George Bailey echoed the points made by Schwarz, Bailey recognises that Williams resemble their very own motto of “Style Without Compromise”.

“We’re immensely proud to be partnering with Williams, one of Formula One’s most decorated and loved teams. As well as sharing our British roots, Williams as a brand encapsulates our motto of “Style Without Compromise” which combines sustainable innovation with a relentless drive for aesthetics and high-performance engineering.

“With races such as Miami joining the F1 calendar and a rapidly growing global audience, we believe this partnership will create true positive global impact and drive the Coral brand to the forefront of the premium eyewear market.”