Zane Smith dominates Heart of America 200

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Zane Smith is the only driver with multiple wins in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. A dominating performance in Friday’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway means he now has a two-win advantage over everyone else with a victory. He led 108 of 134 laps in the race, with Corey Heim having the second most with just eighteen.

Heim won the opening stage after taking the lead from Smith, who in turn claimed the spot from pole winner John Hunter Nemechek, on lap 22. However, Heim’s hopes of winning came to an end when his engine started to randomly shut off, causing him to hit the wall and forcing a late pit stop.

Smith won Stage #2. While the first two segments ran caution-free, Niece Motorsports trucks were responsible for cautions in Stage #3 when Kris Wright spun on lap 92 while Dean Thompson did so on lap 123.

The Wright caution allowed Heim to spend some time in front before Smith re-assumed the lead for the ensuing restart. Ty Majeski, who along with ThorSport Racing team-mate Ben Rhodes were the only other drivers to lead laps, was no match for Smith.

The victory is Smith’s sixth in the Truck Series, first at Kansas, and first on a 1.5-mile oval. This leaves dirt tracks—of which there are two on the Truck calendar with Bristol in March and Knoxville in June—as the lone circuit type he has yet to win on. Smith’s other victories have come on a two-mile oval (Michigan 2020), one-mile oval (Dover 2020), short track (Martinsville 2021), superspeedway (Daytona 2022), and road course (COTA 2022)

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1438Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord134Running
2366Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota134Running
32123Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet134Running
4618Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota134Running
51798Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota134Running
614John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota134Running
71225Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet134Running
8819Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
91088Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota134Running
101599Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota134Running
111191Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet134Running
12717Riley Herbst*David Gilliland RacingFord134Running
131461Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota134Running
14552Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota134Running
151642Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
162016Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota134Running
17181Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord134Running
18915Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord134Running
192545Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet134Running
203530Tate FoglemanOn Point MotorsportsToyota133Running
21335Tyler HillHill MotorsportsToyota133Running
221940Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet133Running
232322Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet133Running
242202Jesse LittleYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
252444Kris WrightNiece MotorsportsChevrolet132Running
261324Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet131Running
272656Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota130Running
283146Ryan HuffG2G RacingToyota130Running
293214Trey HutchensTrey Hutchens RacingChevrolet130Running
302933Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingToyota129Running
313012Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet127Running
32279Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet126Running
33251Corey HeimKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota124Running
342820Matt Mills*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet91Axle
353443Jesse Iwuji*Reaume Brothers RacingChevrolet24Too Slow
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Justin is a History major at San Jose State University and lifelong racing fan who has worked for The Checkered Flag since 2018. His coverage mainly focuses on NASCAR, the Stadium Super Trucks, and off-road series like Extreme E and SCORE International. He also dabbles in other disciplines such as IndyCar, rallycross, and sports cars.
