Zane Smith dominates Heart of America 200

Zane Smith is the only driver with multiple wins in the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. A dominating performance in Friday’s Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway means he now has a two-win advantage over everyone else with a victory. He led 108 of 134 laps in the race, with Corey Heim having the second most with just eighteen.
Heim won the opening stage after taking the lead from Smith, who in turn claimed the spot from pole winner John Hunter Nemechek, on lap 22. However, Heim’s hopes of winning came to an end when his engine started to randomly shut off, causing him to hit the wall and forcing a late pit stop.
Smith won Stage #2. While the first two segments ran caution-free, Niece Motorsports trucks were responsible for cautions in Stage #3 when Kris Wright spun on lap 92 while Dean Thompson did so on lap 123.
The Wright caution allowed Heim to spend some time in front before Smith re-assumed the lead for the ensuing restart. Ty Majeski, who along with ThorSport Racing team-mate Ben Rhodes were the only other drivers to lead laps, was no match for Smith.
The victory is Smith’s sixth in the Truck Series, first at Kansas, and first on a 1.5-mile oval. This leaves dirt tracks—of which there are two on the Truck calendar with Bristol in March and Knoxville in June—as the lone circuit type he has yet to win on. Smith’s other victories have come on a two-mile oval (Michigan 2020), one-mile oval (Dover 2020), short track (Martinsville 2021), superspeedway (Daytona 2022), and road course (COTA 2022)
Race results
|Finish
|Start
|Number
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Status
|1
|4
|38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|134
|Running
|2
|3
|66
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|3
|21
|23
|Grant Enfinger
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|4
|6
|18
|Chandler Smith
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|5
|17
|98
|Christian Eckes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|6
|1
|4
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|7
|12
|25
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Rackley WAR
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|8
|8
|19
|Derek Kraus
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|9
|10
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|10
|15
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|11
|11
|91
|Colby Howard
|McAnally-Hilgemann Racing
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|12
|7
|17
|Riley Herbst*
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|134
|Running
|13
|14
|61
|Chase Purdy
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|14
|5
|52
|Stewart Friesen
|Halmar Friesen Racing
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|15
|16
|42
|Carson Hocevar
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|16
|20
|16
|Tyler Ankrum
|Hattori Racing Enterprises
|Toyota
|134
|Running
|17
|18
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|134
|Running
|18
|9
|15
|Tanner Gray
|David Gilliland Racing
|Ford
|134
|Running
|19
|25
|45
|Lawless Alan
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|134
|Running
|20
|35
|30
|Tate Fogleman
|On Point Motorsports
|Toyota
|133
|Running
|21
|33
|5
|Tyler Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|133
|Running
|22
|19
|40
|Dean Thompson
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|23
|23
|22
|Austin Wayne Self
|AM Racing
|Chevrolet
|133
|Running
|24
|22
|02
|Jesse Little
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|132
|Running
|25
|24
|44
|Kris Wright
|Niece Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|132
|Running
|26
|13
|24
|Jack Wood
|GMS Racing
|Chevrolet
|131
|Running
|27
|26
|56
|Timmy Hill
|Hill Motorsports
|Toyota
|130
|Running
|28
|31
|46
|Ryan Huff
|G2G Racing
|Toyota
|130
|Running
|29
|32
|14
|Trey Hutchens
|Trey Hutchens Racing
|Chevrolet
|130
|Running
|30
|29
|33
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Toyota
|129
|Running
|31
|30
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|127
|Running
|32
|27
|9
|Blaine Perkins
|CR7 Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|126
|Running
|33
|2
|51
|Corey Heim
|Kyle Busch Motorsports
|Toyota
|124
|Running
|34
|28
|20
|Matt Mills*
|Young’s Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|91
|Axle
|35
|34
|43
|Jesse Iwuji*
|Reaume Brothers Racing
|Chevrolet
|24
|Too Slow
* – Ineligible for points