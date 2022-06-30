Alex Albon: Silverstone“a special circuit made better by all the fans who come out to show their support”

Alex Albon is excited to return to the British Grand Prix, a race weekend that is particularly special to both him and Williams Racing as their home event. Silverstone Circuit is a track that holds many memories for the Thai-British driver, and is also a favourite from a driving stand-point.

Albon finished thirteenth at the recent Canadian Grand Prix, and will likely want to work his way into the points as he competes at home in this year’s new regulation cars.

“Silverstone is a home race for the team and half for me too! It’s a special circuit made better by all the fans who come out to show their support.

“Silverstone is also where I first got my karting licence at 8 years old, so it’s really where it all began for me. It has to be one of the most enjoyable circuits for a driver and I think it’ll be pretty fun in these cars.”

“It’s always been one of my favourite tracks on the F1 calendar” – Nicholas Latifi

Team-mate Nicholas Latifi looks forward to the atmosphere of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, from the passionate fans to the exciting driving experience Silverstone creates.

“I’m very excited to be heading to Silverstone. It’s the team’s home race so it’s going to be a special weekend in that regard. Silverstone is an incredible circuit, especially with the huge turnout from the fans and the atmosphere they create.”

Coming off a sixteenth place finish in Montréal, Latifi said that he hopes to have a good weekend at this circuit, which he considers to be one of his favourites on the calendar.

“It’s always been one of my favourite tracks on the F1 calendar with the high grippy tarmac, high speed and flowing nature of the circuit. I can’t wait to hit the track and hopefully we’ll have a solid weekend.”