Alfa Romeo drivers endorse watches by Rebellion Timepieces

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, have had limited edition watches made with them as the inspiration by Rebellion Timepieces. Each timepiece bought will have a signature on the back of either driver; with the purchasers having been invited to an exclusive dinner prior to the recent Monaco Grand Prix, where they were presented with their timepiece by either driver.

The exclusive dinner for the purchasers was held in Switzerland, at the team’s headquarters in Hinwil. Incredibly, the dinner was carried out in the Swiss side’s wind tunnel, a memorable setting for such an occasion. Those who bought the watch were also given a tour of Rebellion Timepieces and Rebellion Motors workshops.

Alfa Romeo released all the exciting features the watch holds.

“The RE-Volt Valtteri Bottas C42 and RE-Volt Zhou Guanyu C42, as the timepieces are known, embody the adrenaline of the race and of the daring exploits of the drivers. Featuring sculptural cases machined in coloured carbon in the hues of the two drivers’ national flags, a tinted seconds disc recalling the wheel covers of their racing car and the precision of the self-winding Rebellion Timepieces caliber, these are truly unique pieces.

“In an absolute first for the team and Rebellion Timepieces, a fragment of the cars’ bodywork is embedded in each specimen. A piece of the rear wing of Valtteri’s C42 will be featured in the timepiece inspired by the Finn, while the Zhou-themed one will include a piece of the car’s sidepod, with all the specimens coming with a certificate of authenticity issued by Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and Rebellion Timepieces, attesting to the provenance of the piece.“

The timepiece really is one of a kind, with only fifty watches having been made.

“As with all of its products, Rebellion Timepieces will offer the opportunity to make the RE-Volt Valtteri Bottas C42 and RE-Volt Zhou Guanyu C42 truly one’s own with an extra touch of personalisation. Every item can be adapted to the style of each individual with a wide choice of strap colors and materials, in Napaskiak stamped with the Team logo and closed with a Velcro® buckle or in rubber finished with a folding clasp.”