Formula 1

Alfa Romeo drivers endorse watches by Rebellion Timepieces

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, have had limited edition watches made with them as the inspiration by Rebellion Timepieces. Each timepiece bought will have a signature on the back of either driver; with the purchasers having been invited to an exclusive dinner prior to the recent Monaco Grand Prix, where they were presented with their timepiece by either driver.

The exclusive dinner for the purchasers was held in Switzerland, at the team’s headquarters in Hinwil. Incredibly, the dinner was carried out in the Swiss side’s wind tunnel, a memorable setting for such an occasion. Those who bought the watch were also given a tour of Rebellion Timepieces and Rebellion Motors workshops.

Alfa Romeo released all the exciting features the watch holds.

“The RE-Volt Valtteri Bottas C42 and RE-Volt Zhou Guanyu C42, as the timepieces are known, embody the adrenaline of the race and of the daring exploits of the drivers. Featuring sculptural cases machined in coloured carbon in the hues of the two drivers’ national flags, a tinted seconds disc recalling the wheel covers of their racing car and the precision of the self-winding Rebellion Timepieces caliber, these are truly unique pieces.

“In an absolute first for the team and Rebellion Timepieces, a fragment of the cars’ bodywork is embedded in each specimen. A piece of the rear wing of Valtteri’s C42 will be featured in the timepiece inspired by the Finn, while the Zhou-themed one will include a piece of the car’s sidepod, with all the specimens coming with a certificate of authenticity issued by Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and Rebellion Timepieces, attesting to the provenance of the piece.

The timepiece really is one of a kind, with only fifty watches having been made.

“As with all of its products, Rebellion Timepieces will offer the opportunity to make the RE-Volt Valtteri Bottas C42 and RE-Volt Zhou Guanyu C42 truly one’s own with an extra touch of personalisation. Every item can be adapted to the style of each individual with a wide choice of strap colors and materials, in Napaskiak stamped with the Team logo and closed with a Velcro® buckle or in rubber finished with a folding clasp.”

Credit: Paulo Maria / DPPI
Share
3 posts

About author
Jordi Wood is very passionate about sports, in particular Formula One. He enjoys travelling to see the sporting events live; having especially enjoyed visiting Abu Dhabi, Belgium, and Germany for their F1 Grand Prix’s. During his time at Abu Dhabi, he went behind the scenes and met the renowned F1 journalist, David Tremayne, who offered to be a mentor throughout his degree and career as a journalist. Although his main passion is F1, he often attends football matches with his family. Aside from sports, he loves listening to a variety of music, in particular Jack Savoretti, Oasis and Billie Eilish, and regularly attends gigs with friends.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

McLaren announces technology partnership with Cadence

By
1 Mins read
McLaren Racing welcomed partner Cadence Design Systems Inc., a partnership that will assist the team’s on-track development through the use of their advanced software.
Formula 1

ProTech Monte-Carlo and Alfa Romeo Join Forces for Remainder of 2022

By
1 Mins read
ProTech Monte-Carlo have partnered up with Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to help improve the team’s bodywork, reducing the amount of brake dust as well as the chances of scratches to the C42′.
Formula 1

EOS Join Sauber Technologies in Three-Year Manufacturing Technology Partnership

By
1 Mins read
Sauber Technologies will get to use EOS’ P 500 3D-printer as part of a brand new three-year partnership.