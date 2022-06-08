Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “We need to be really sharp and make the most of every session”

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur is heading to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with hopes to continue to move up the field in a season that has proven to be especially competitive. The team currently sits in fifth in the constructors’ standings with McLaren F1 Team ahead and BWT Alpine F1 Team just one point behind.

Vasseur said that he is pleased with the team’s past results, and wants to build from the success they’ve had by maximising their points totals every weekend.

“We are heading to Baku with the aim to continue our team’s progression this season. We have done really well so far and we can be satisfied with the results we achieved, but we know we will need to keep working hard in every round to get the most out of each weekend.”

Vasseur emphasised the team’s need to be on top of every session from the first practice to race day, as the Monaco Grand Prix showed just how miniscule the margins between each position have been.

“We saw in Monaco how the margins are really small: you can go from P6 to P16 in a blink of an eye. This is why we need to be really sharp and make the most of every session, of every lap.”

Vasseur predicts that the C42 will perform well in Baku as it has in past rounds, and hopes to see the both drivers as high up the grid as possible in order to best ensure a successful result on race day.

“I do expect our car to suit this track but, then again, our C42 has been performing well in all kinds of circuit so far. The objectives remain similar to previous rounds – progress as much as possible with both cars in qualifying and aim to have both in the points come Sunday.”